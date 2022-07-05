ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

Cover picture for the articleBeaches along Nassau County re-opened, but with an urgent message of caution after 33-year-old lifeguard, Zack Gallo was attacked...

webcenterfairbanks.com

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark. “I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said. The lifeguard said...
SHIRLEY, NY
PIX11

Shark sighting closes Fire Island beach

BROOKHAVEN TOWN, NY (PIX11) — A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down Wednesday after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice,” Town of Brookhaven Public Information Officer Jack Krieger said.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
hofstra.edu

Shark Attacks Uncommon, Despite Recent Bites Off LI

Biology chair Peter Daniel spoke to Newsday about the safety of Long Island’s beaches from shark bites. “I wouldn’t be particularly concerned,” said Daniel. ” … There’s a lot of other things to be more worried about. State beaches and county beaches have beefed up their patrols and are really trying to pay attention to it. So with that added oversight, I think that people are pretty safe.”
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC News

New Jersey officers save a man stuck in car on fire

A New Jersey driver this weekend was stuck in his burning car due to an electrical issue with the vehicle. The police in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey had opened the window and used fire extinguishers to slow the spread, but the 54-year-old was locked in. A trio of officers furiously pulled the driver from his burning car moments before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. July 6, 2022.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Ronkonkoma Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Ronkonkoma. John Hannon, age 25, of Patchogue, was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma making a left turn onto Artic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
RONKONKOMA, NY
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Photos: FDNY puts out fire on barge carrying fireworks near Staten Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fire officials responded to a barge fire the night before the Fourth of July. According to the FDNY, the barge was being used to launch fireworks off the coast of Staten Island. Marine Units found the barge was “still actively shooting off fireworks,” which was “creating a very hazardous situation.” When […]
PIX11

Police: 2 men fatally struck during NY road rage dispute

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police said 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado […]
KENT, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
NBC News

