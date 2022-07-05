Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

Biology chair Peter Daniel spoke to Newsday about the safety of Long Island’s beaches from shark bites. “I wouldn’t be particularly concerned,” said Daniel. ” … There’s a lot of other things to be more worried about. State beaches and county beaches have beefed up their patrols and are really trying to pay attention to it. So with that added oversight, I think that people are pretty safe.”

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO