ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 29 Crash

A man is dead after his vehicle went up in flames after crashing into a pole in Ellicott City in an early morning collision, authorities say. The victim was driving north on Route 29 at the ramp to I-70 East when he drove off the roadway, striking a sign support pole around 4:42 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Howard County police.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Accident#Darby Court
Daily Voice

Maryland Home Suffers Extensive Damage After Fast-Moving Fire Breaks Out

A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced. A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Woman Escapes Carjacking at 7-Eleven Store

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a BMW in a carjacking early this morning at 7-Eleven store on Ritchie Highway. On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park for a report of a carjacking.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Suspects Used F-250, Chain to Remove ATM

PASADENA, MD – Police in Pasadena are searching for a white Ford F-250 used to pull an ATM from the Chevy Chase Bank branch. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers responded for a report of a theft of an ATM in progress at the Chevy Chase bank located at 8141 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Collision In Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving on Route 29 went off the road, hit a pole and caught fire, the Howard County Police Department said. The victim was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge northbound on Route 29 about 4:42 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road for “an unknown reason” near the ramp for I-70 and hit a a sign support pole, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Police are waiting to identify next of kin before releasing the man’s name. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A portion of the ramp to I-70 East was closed for nearly four hours Wednesday morning, police said.  
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fiery crash on Interstate 70 ramp near Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole on a highway ramp near Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Around 4:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge north on Route 29 toward the Interstate 70 east ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole. The crash caused the car catch fire. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man carjacks women at 7-Eleven store in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a carjacking in Brooklyn Park. County police said officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 7-Eleven on Ritchie Highway for a report of a carjacking. Police said a passenger in the car, a black 2008 BMW, struggled...
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 Families Displaced, 3 Homes Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Up In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore. The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway. Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue. By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area. At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item. At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of … Continue reading "Police investigating three local burglaries" The post Police investigating three local burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested and charged with East Baltimore shooting in March

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police arrested a man Friday who they say shot someone in East Baltimore in March. Dionte Johnson, 25, of Baltimore faces charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons violations. Police said Johnson got into an argument with a 40-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. on March...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy