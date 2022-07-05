ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

Rockaway Beach 4th of July Parade 2022 – Celebrating Together Again

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the sun was shining on Rockaway Beach as hundreds lined the streets. At 10:40 am a flyover...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

43 foot Gray Whale Washes Ashore at Falcon Cove, North of Manzanita, Fri. July 1st

The beach at Falcon Cove had an early, unexpected guest on the beach before the 4th of July holiday. On Friday July 1st, a 43 foot gray whale washed ashore. A representative with the Seaside Aquarium says the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding network, a research group based at the Seaside Aquarium, has collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died, and no further details are available. There are no plans to remove the whale at this time. Photos by Don Backman.
MANZANITA, OR
The Oregonian

Wiener dogs race for glory in Rockaway Beach

A record number of dachshunds competed in the 15th annual Firecracker Wiener Nationals in Rockaway Beach on July 4. Fifty wiener dogs – the pups known for tiny legs but big hearts – sprinted across the field at Phyllis Baker City Park on Monday. The dogs are surprisingly fast when they want to be, though some of the racers were more interested in playing or chasing each other than running. A few racers wandered the field, or stopped for belly rubs from spectators, without finishing the course. But by the end of the first few heats, the dogs that knew how to run in a straight line had advanced, and the competition was on.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
kptv.com

Officials rescue boy taken out by rip current at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is safe and recovering after nearly losing his life along the Oregon coast. Rescue crews say the boy was swept out to sea by a rip current. This happened near the southern end of Rockaway Beach about 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Todd Hesse says when he arrived on scene he could see the boy clinging to his boogie board about 400 feet off shore. The boy was initially moving but then stopped.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Rockaway Beach, OR
WWEEK

Beachcombing and Swinging Through the Trees in Lincoln City

This feature is part of Oregon Summer, WW’s new and detailed catalog of adventures waiting for you across the state and over the Columbia River. You can find it now in more than 1,200 locations—newsstands, bars, restaurants, hotels, grocers, convenience stores—across the Portland metro area. Unlike most...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita

MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV)- Beachgoers had quite a shock this weekend after a 43-foot-long gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove. A representative with the Seaside Aquarium says the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding network, a research group based at the Seaside Aquarium, has collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died. It is still unclear what the course of action will be for removing the whale’s carcass from Falcon Cove.
MANZANITA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#4th Of July#Flyover
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Road Maintenance, Paving Continues on Hwy. 53 through July to Tillamook/Clatsop County Line

Residents in the Nehalem Valley were surprised by the appearances of reader boards last week stating “Day Paving on Hwy. 53”. Then when many encountered long waits and backed up traffic for miles on Hwy. 101. There were lots of questions, and very few answers from the Oregon Dept. of Transportation’s contractor Knife River. According to ODOT District Manager Mark Buffington, the construction is scheduled to continue through the third week of July and will cover Hwy. 53 to the Tillamook County line. “I’ve received a lot of calls and complaints about this project, and realize that we should have applied the same communication to this project that we do our ‘construction’ projects,” Buffington explained. “We send out information and notices for construction projects, the Hwy. 53 paving is a ‘maintenance’ project.” In hindsight, letting the local residents know that the paving project was coming up would have allowed for better planning, using other roads and detours. In addition, there have been complaints about issues with the contractor that are being addressed by ODOT regarding rude employees and other actions.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

South Hillsboro streets renamed, signaling permanent development

The Reed's Crossing subdivision has brought many new residential addresses to the area, requiring new street names. A neighborhood needs streets, and streets need names. In fast-changing South Hillsboro, the area's growth — and its development as a neighborhood, not just a construction zone — is reflected in the recent naming of several streets.
waheagle.com

Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
focushillsboro.com

July 4 F-15s Will Fly Over Oregon and SW Washington

For the Fourth of July, the Oregon Air National Guard’s F-15 fighter jets will fly over six Oregon cities as well as two in southwest Washington. An altitude of 1,000 feet will be maintained by 142nd Wing jets, which take off from Portland International Airport, where they’ll fly over several July 4 festivals and parades throughout the city. The aces’ “salute” will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the first community, according to officials.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Two Rescued From Columbia River

A man and a woman were rescued Monday night from the Columbia River after the inner tubes they were riding popped while they were in the water. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24 from Columbia River Fire and Rescue at 10:20 p.m. The boat, an engine and a battalion chief were dispatched to River Mile 87 for two people in the river, according to an agency news release.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Steeplejack Brewing Opens In Hillsboro

Steeplejack Brewing has opened a third location less than a year after opening its first, just over a month after opening its second. On Friday, July 1, the third location in Hillsboro, Oregon, will open its doors. Deep Space Brewing is sandwiched between ABV Public House and an industrial-retail area close to Highway 26 on the site.
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Neighbors still wary of proposed Beaverton In-N-Out location

Neighbors shared concerns about traffic at the proposed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway site at a June 16 meeting.Washington County hosted a virtual meeting Thursday, June 16, once again reviewing plans for the proposed In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton. Despite plans from In-N-Out that aim to avoid traffic problems at the site off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, neighbors are concerned the new high-volume restaurant will generate traffic that will overflow into a nearby residential area. The proposed development is an In-N-Out restaurant location with a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, including a drive-thru. In-N-Out is looking to build at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, currently the site...
iheart.com

Washington County Approves Reduced Rate Garbage Collection

At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

30 American flags stolen from Washington Co. neighborhood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Just two days before the Fourth of July someone stole dozens of American flags from a Washington County neighborhood. It’s a tradition that goes back nearly 15 years in this neighborhood. Residents line the street with dozens of American flags for the Fourth of July. But on Saturday morning, Jeff Smith woke up to a shock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy