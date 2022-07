TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.

TACOMA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO