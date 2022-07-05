ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

2 people hospitalized after small plane crashes behind Akron middle school

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tduws_0gUlIj5t00

Two people were transported to area hospitals after a small plane crashed behind an Akron middle school Monday evening, Akron Fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened at about 7:12 p.m. and involved a male pilot and a female passenger, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Akron Fulton Airport is about a mile from where the plane crashed, according to Cpt. Sierjie Lash with Akron Fire.

Lash did not know the condition of the patients who were transported.

Santiago said they believe the plane was on approach to Akron Fulton Airport and may have run out of fuel.

The FAA has been contacted and the incident is under investigation, Santiago said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Bullet Fired From Across Lake Kills Ohio Woman Sitting on Her Couch

A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Akron, OH
Accidents
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Woman dies after motorcycle crash with car

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Cleveland Thursday. The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on Broadway Avenue near Aetna Road. According to EMS, a woman who was on the motorcycle died. A man who was on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday. According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor. Taylor is...
CANTON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Car slams into Madison Avenue house in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A car slammed into a house on Madison Avenue near West 84th Street in Cleveland late Tuesday night. The car ended up on its side in the front yard. One person was trapped inside the vehicle but firefighters were able to rescue them through the front windshield, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Traffic Accident#Akron Fire#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
cleveland19.com

25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy