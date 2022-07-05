2 people hospitalized after small plane crashes behind Akron middle school

Two people were transported to area hospitals after a small plane crashed behind an Akron middle school Monday evening, Akron Fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened at about 7:12 p.m. and involved a male pilot and a female passenger, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Akron Fulton Airport is about a mile from where the plane crashed, according to Cpt. Sierjie Lash with Akron Fire.

Lash did not know the condition of the patients who were transported.

Santiago said they believe the plane was on approach to Akron Fulton Airport and may have run out of fuel.

The FAA has been contacted and the incident is under investigation, Santiago said.

