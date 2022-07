Tourists are now being charged to visit two of Italy’s most beautiful beaches, following new rules brought in by the authorities on the island of Sardinia.From this summer, visitors to sought-after Cala Coticcio and Cala Brigantina - in the La Maddelena islands off Sardinia’s north coast - will have to pay €3 per person, per day just to enter the beaches.As the islands are a national park, tourists already had to pay around €25 for a day-trip to see them by boat - the beach preservation charge will be an additional fee on top of the tour. Sardinia’s authorities have...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO