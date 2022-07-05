In High Demand, CFOs Offered Larger Roles to Keep Them Onboard

Luxury fashion brand retailer Capri Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CPRI) stock has fallen (-37%) for the year. With high end premium brands like Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings caters to the higher-income demographic. It's high-end consumers are helping drive double-digit sales gains while peers experience single-digit to negative top line growth suffering from inflationary pressures and rising logistics costs. These households tend to weather recessions and economic downturns more resiliently than lower-income households. This also enables Capri a longer runway to ride consumer spending trends. However, the Company lowered its forecasts opting to err on the side of caution despite achieving its highest revenues, gross margin, and EPS levels in its history. The Company was able to expand gross margins despite COVID-related restrictions in China, the Ukraine conflict, and higher supply chain costs at 14.2% above expectations. Shares are trading at just 6X forward earnings. While the Americas and EMEA showed 30% and 33% growth, Asia only showed 2% growth due to the COVID restrictions in China which led to nearly 40% of its stores operating on reduced hours or being closed. The lifting of lockdowns should result in a rebound in the second half of the calendar year. Prudent investors seeking a cheap entry in a luxury brand retailer can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Capri Holdings.

RETAIL ・ 7 HOURS AGO