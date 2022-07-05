ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In High Demand, CFOs Offered Larger Roles to Keep Them Onboard

 2 days ago
In a bid to retain top talent ahead of a potential recession, some companies are giving chief financial officers more responsibilities, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (July 4). The report noted that as demand for CFOs increases, some companies are also elevating CFOs’ positions. U.S. businesses are...

