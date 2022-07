Let’s talk about the Church World Service that was founded in 1946. Around the world 37 Christian organizations came together to assist in disaster relief, and refugee assistance. What does this mean for Charlotte, North Carolina after coming off of a hot 4th of July? It means that the Church World Service has announced it’s new office in Charlotte. The organization is supposed to welcome children that are arriving without parents and match them with sponsors.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO