ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Driver dies after truck hits tree off Highway 41 in Fresno. Here’s what CHP said led to crash

By Robert Kuwada
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

A 56-year-old Fresno man was killed Monday when a collision on northbound Highway 41 sent his truck careening over the embankment onto the Van Ness Street off-ramp and into a palm tree.

The truck struck the tree broadside on the driver’s side, toppling the top of the tree, with the impact nearly bending the truck in half and starting a fire.

Fresno Fire and EMS responded, along with the California Highway Patrol. The man was removed from the vehicle but pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CHP, the man was driving a Toyota pickup truck in the No. 1 lane at an unsafe speed for traffic and approached a second vehicle, a Ford Bronco driven by a 37-year-old woman from Harbor City. The man hit the brakes and turned right to avoid a collision, but the left front of the truck hit the right rear of the Bronco.

Neither the woman nor her passenger sought medical treatment at the scene.

The CHP is investigating the incident. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Fresno Bee

Update: Passenger killed in suspected drunken-driving crash identified by Fresno coroner

The Fresno County Coroner Tuesday identified Yang Vue, 38, of Sanger, as the man killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash early Saturday morning near southwest Fresno. The fatal collision took place about 4 a.m. as Angie Thao, 24, of Fresno, ran a stop sign on Jensen Avenue as she was northbound on Marks Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Thao’s Acura RSX collided with a Nissan pickup, and Vue, who was a passenger in Thao’s vehicle, was killed. Thao suffered major injuries. The occupants of the pickup suffered minor injuries.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Harbor City, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Fresno Bee

Update: Madera man killed in Avenue 12 head-on crash identified by coroner

A man killed Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Madera County was identified by the Madera County Coroner as Nicolas Renteria, 25, of Madera. The crash took place at 2:15 p.m. at Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2, as Renteria and a woman were eastbound in a Saturn Ion on Avenue 12 and passing a Dodge Caliber. It was not reported by the CHP who was at the wheel. The Saturn sideswiped the Dodge, driven by a Madera woman, causing the Dodge to spin. The Saturn then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Traverse., which overturned. Renteria and the woman in the Saturn were ejected and rushed to Madera Community Hospital. Renteria died of his injuries. The woman suffered a severed arm and broken bones.
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, Four Injured in Head-On Collision in Madera County

Officials reported a fatal car crash on Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 near Madera on the afternoon of Thursday, June 30, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Chevrolet Traverse, a white Dodge Caliber, and a gray Saturn Ion, according to the California Highway Patrol.
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Tree#Traffic Accident#Fresno Fire#Ems#Ford
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 7-year-old killed in Downtown Fresno fire named

FRESNO, Calif. – Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the 7-year-old child who died in a house fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews respond to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on College and Mckenzie avenues. Officials say seven-year-old Isaac Vallejo of Fresno was found dead inside...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC30 Central Valley

Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southwest Fresno. Police say it happened around two Wednesday morning near Church and Elm Avenues. The victim showed up to Community Regional suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He's expected to be...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

Update: 13-year-old girl who drowned at Madera County Lake identified by coroner

The Madera County Coroner Monday identified the 13-year-old girl who drowned during a Fourth of July outing at Eastman Lake as Kimberly Lopez of Madera. She was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a search by deputies, a dive team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, firefighters, and Armph Corps of Engineers rangers.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
287
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy