A new lawsuit's premise is straightforward: In the federal government's zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […]

DEER LODGE, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO