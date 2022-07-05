ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

VIDEO: Rochester 4th Fest

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - 4th fest is underway...

www.kaaltv.com

AM 1390 KRFO

New Names Added To The Rochester Area 100 MPH Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Nearly 20 more names have been added to the Rochester area 100-mph club. The mega speeders were clocked at 100 mph or faster between early March and mid-June. The top two speeders were caught about the same time in different areas on June 4th....
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
KAAL-TV

Recap: Rochester Mayoral Candidate Debate

(ABC 6 News) - The August primary election is one month away but before you head to the polls, we are giving you an opportunity to get to know your candidates more. ABC 6 News is hosting a series of primary debates with the Post Bulletin and 125 Live this month in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester lawyer joins Big Brother cast

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester attorney enters the "Big Brother" house Wednesday night. Michael Bruner, a 28-year-old Rochester attorney with Saint Michael, MN roots, was announced as a 2022 cast member July 5. The 24th season of the CBS show begins Wednesday, July 6. "Big Brother" is a reality...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 90 Minutes from Rochester is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Salvation Army welcomes new leadership

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Salvation Army has welcomed new leadership to the organization. Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller took over at the end of July, replacing Majors Bob and Lisa Mueller, who were appointed to new positions of leadership in Detroit, MI. Majors Voeller is coming most recently...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Power restored to over 2,000 customers in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities has restored power to all customers experiencing outages Monday morning. RPU says the cause of the outages has not been determined. Previous story below. Rochester, MN -- The weather is already having an impact on all of our holiday plans. Rochester Public Utilities is...
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Lawyer To Compete On The CBS Show Big Brother

Last November, we shared a story about the Krings family from Byron, Minnesota competing on the game show Family Feud. At the bottom of this story, you can see some behind-the-scenes photos and find out what they thought of Steve Harvey. Roo Yori is another southeast Minnesota celebrity. We've shared several stories about the K-9 ninja's quest to become the next American Ninja Warrior.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Dodge County ranks as one of the healthiest communities in the country

(ABC 6 News) - Dodge County was recognized as one of this year's top 25 healthiest communities. According to U.S. News and World Report, Dodge County was ranked number 23 out of 500 in the nation. The cities of Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville, and West Concord make up its population.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Family announces death of Rochester comic book store owner

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester business owner's family announced his death Tuesday after an unexpected hospitalization and cancer diagnosis. The family members of Craig Cotten used his Facebook account July 5 to post the following message:. "It is with a heavy heart that I let you know Craig passed...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Surprise! Its Happy Birthday to Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe & Son

I cry tears running down my eyes everyday life is very beautiful and enjoy all we have and go on from there. There's a touching post on Rochester, Minnesota's Second Street Waving Guy—Joe Johnson's Facebook Page. In it, we learn a little bit more about Joe Johnson (he was almost a Firecracker Baby!), about his son, and the love he has for his family.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin driver, Rochester passengers hurt in Goodhue County crash

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Three people were injured by a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52 when he went off the road near the intersection with County 11 Boulevard and crashed. This happened around 6:16 am Wednesday.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
KAAL-TV

SPAM turns 85 years old

(ABC 6 News) - A new milestone in Minnesota history. The SPAM brand is celebrating 85 years on Tuesday. Hormel began making SPAM in Austin, Minnesota on July 5,1937. Jay Hormel and Hormel Foods Corporation introduced the SPAM® Brand with six simple ingredients – pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, sodium nitrite.
AUSTIN, MN

