Menominee, MI

On to the next step: Three Maroon standouts set to forge new paths

By By BRIAN BELL
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

EagleHerald Sports Writer

MENOMINEE—Every year on National Signing Day, where high school athletes put the pen down on their letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level, Menominee High School always has its fair share of students who attain that honor.

This year is no different, as the Maroons had three students: Aidan Bellisle, Hayden Buck and Joe Gimbel, make the decision to sign National Letters of Intent, solidifying another four years of athletics at the next level.

Bellisle made a late decision to play basketball at Northern Michigan University after being a four year starter on the Maroons’ varsity squad, entering the 1,000-point club and leading Menominee to the state championship game during his senior year.

“I chose NMU because I wanted to stay somewhat closer to home and I knew a lot of people going there,” Bellisle said. “On top of that, I get the opportunity to continue my athletic career so it was a no-brainer.”

“Aidan has been a focal point of our basketball team for the past four years. I thought he was the best player in the Upper Peninsula all year long and if you look at the accolades he received, they reflect that. I think his tournament performances helped to catch the attention of some coaches and I think that he proved he belongs at the collegiate level. We are all excited to see his grow because he still has a high ceiling as a basketball player. NMU is getting a great player and an even better person,” Bellisle’s basketball coach Sam Larson said.

Bellisle, who will be studying in the field of business, is looking forward to getting to NMU to make the most of his opportunities in the classroom and on the court, and hopes to have as big of an impact at Northern as he did at Menominee.

Buck is making the jump to Division I sports as she is heading down state to East Lansing, Michigan to run cross country and track and field at Michigan State University where she fell in love with the camaraderie of the teams.

“MSU has a great cross country/track and field program and i loved seeing how close the teammates were with each other. They were like a family and I can’t wait to be a part of that,” Buck said. “I will definitely miss this community, I have received so much support from so many people in this town and I love how prideful people are for their Maroons.”

Finally, Lakeland University’s defense will be in good hands for the next four years as Gimbel will be holding it down on the football field while studying to exercise science to eventually become an athletic trainer.

“Our senior class of student-athletes has accomplished so much in their respective athletic arenas,” Larson said. “It has really been a special group of kids and to see some of these people be able to achieve their dream of playing at the next level is just awesome.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 3 & 4, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 3 & Monday, July 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Eagle Herald

ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

