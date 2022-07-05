ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Man wanted in connection to death in Rome

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Stephano Green in connection to the death of a man...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 2

 

CBS 46

Man and woman wanted for string of robberies in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man and a Buford woman were both arrested by Gwinnett County Police in connection to a string of armed robberies in and around Gwinnett County. Police say 35-year-old Steve Alan Coleman and 25-year-old Larkerria Dominique Stevenson were arrested and charged with multiple counts of...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man wanted in connection to murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - A 27-year-old man is wanted by Roswell Police for murder in connection to the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend. Roswell police officials have named Fabien Perry the man wanted for the murder of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez. Roswell received a 9-1-1 call regarding an injured woman at a...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police say 14-year-old allegedly caught with a stolen police car

Atlanta police say that an alleged 14-year-old was caught with a stolen police vehicle, but was taken into custody without incident. Atlanta Police Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum spoke with city commissioners to discuss how frequently authorities see young teens drive up incidents of auto-crime.
ATLANTA, GA
Rome, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police investigating deadly shooting

On Sunday, July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome-Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury at Tolbert Street and North Avenue. Other calls received advised the driver has been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Couple jailed after stealing $6,000 from convenience store on Prior Station Road

Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
ROCKMART, GA
wfxl.com

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Georgia man shot during gated community home invasion on July 4th

A Georgia man was shot during a gated community home invasion in Sandy Springs on the morning of the Fourth of July. The Sandy Springs Police Department noted that the man was home when the suspects broke in. When the suspects spotted the victim, they shot him. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Sgt. Matt McGinnis, SSPD's public information officer, said he is "thankful" because the incident could have "gone much different."
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Radio

Woman saves boy from potential human trafficking

The Stone Mountain Park police department is investigating after a Cumming woman may have foiled an attempted human trafficking during holiday fireworks Saturday evening. Kelly Pittman and her family were visiting the park for a day of fun and fireworks. But when rain began to fall and people on the lawn started to scatter, she noticed a 3-year-old boy all by himself.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital. Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street. According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Marietta Police investigating 2 separate, serious crashes over Fourth of July weekend

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating two separate and serious car crashes that took place over the Fourth of July weekend. The first crash happened shortly before 3:20 a.m. Saturday on North Marietta Parkway at Mill Street. According to Marietta Police, the scene investigation revealed that a 28-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road, outside of a crosswalk, when she "darted" into the path of an approaching vehicle.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta city councilman helps save man during ride-along

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta city councilman is being credited with saving a life while on a ride-along with Atlanta Police Department. Councilman Dustin Hills was with an officer when they responded to a man in distress. Video shows Hill, who has experience as a registered nurse, help keep...
ATLANTA, GA

