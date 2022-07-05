ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy