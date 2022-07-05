CityMusic Cleveland Hosts Show of Commissioned Art

The Paul Simon Songbook is thick and brimming with classics that even casual fans of Simon & Garfunkel and later Simon’s solo career will instantly recognize. The list starts with Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 #1 hit “The Sound of Silence,” which established them as major stars. “Homeward Bound,” I Am a Rock,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Cecilia” followed it into the top ten before the duo split (for the first time) in 1970. (There were many sporadic reunions.) Simon, the band’s songwriter, added many more hits to the list as a solo artist (“Kodachrome,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Loves Me Like a Rock,” “Mother & Child Reunion,” among others) and more top-selling albums to the list including the 1986 massive smash, Graceland, recorded with South African musicians.

