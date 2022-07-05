ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CityMusic Cleveland Hosts Show of Commissioned Art

coolcleveland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSat 7/9 @6-9PM Current Cleveland at 78th Street Studios will be opening a new show of original art this weekend, showcasing the work commissioned by CityMusic Cleveland to illustrate their...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Local Rockers Biitchseat Celebrate New Album at Grog Shop

Cleveland indie quartet Biitchseat, a relatively new band on the scene, didn’t take too much time before dropping their sophomore album Float, which was released on Refresh Records on May 27, following up their 2019 release To Name All the Bees in the Backyard. It was written and recorded during the band’s pandemic downtime, but now they’re ready to celebrate with a release show at the Grog Shop. Runaway Brother and Wife Patrol share the bill. Tickets are $12.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sora moving from popup to permanent restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sora, which opened as an upscale sushi ghost kitchen last August, is going to have a permanent brick and mortar location, its owners announced Wednesday. Sora will build on the sushi concept for the restaurant, which is at 1121 W. 10th St. in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank, adjacent to its sister restaurant, Lago East Bank, the restaurant said in a release.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Plays Songs from the Paul Simon Songbook

The Paul Simon Songbook is thick and brimming with classics that even casual fans of Simon & Garfunkel and later Simon’s solo career will instantly recognize. The list starts with Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 #1 hit “The Sound of Silence,” which established them as major stars. “Homeward Bound,” I Am a Rock,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Cecilia” followed it into the top ten before the duo split (for the first time) in 1970. (There were many sporadic reunions.) Simon, the band’s songwriter, added many more hits to the list as a solo artist (“Kodachrome,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Loves Me Like a Rock,” “Mother & Child Reunion,” among others) and more top-selling albums to the list including the 1986 massive smash, Graceland, recorded with South African musicians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb declares July 6 ‘Steve Popovich, Cleveland International Records Day’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – July 6 is officially a day to honor one of Cleveland’s late great musical figures. Major Justin Bibb has declared Wednesday, July 6 “Steve Popovich/Cleveland International Records Day.” It’s a day to celebrate the legacy of Popovich, whose work in Cleveland and beyond helped boost the careers of Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Cheap Trick, Miles Davis, Ronnie Spector, Ian Hunter, Meat Loaf and many others.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsymom.com

Tall Ships Sail into Cleveland for Family Fun!

Don’t miss this rare child-friendly chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2022 fleet of tall ships. The ships will arrive in a ceremonial parade of sail into Downtown Cleveland on Thursday, July 7 from 4-6 p.m. (approximately). This is their first visit back to Cleveland since 2019!
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Citymusic Cleveland#Lady Justice
Cleveland.com

Best hot dogs in Greater Cleveland? Nominate your favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
coolcleveland.com

Fun Union-Made Merch Now Available To Support Dems in Ohio

As President Joe Biden visits Cleveland to save the pension plans of 2 million workers and retirees with his American Rescue Plan, a trove of new Union-Made merch has now been made available on the Ohio Democratic Party website (https://ohiodems.org), to display your support for the Democratic Party and its candidates.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Souper Market to Open New Downtown Shop this Fall

Last year, Matthew Moore was compelled to shutter the Souper Market location on E. Sixth Street after just two years. But come fall, downtown residents and commuters once again will be swimming in great soup. Located at The Standard (99 W. St. Clair Ave.), the newest Souper Market is on...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Mulberry Creek Herb Fair by Anastasia Pantsios

Each year on the last weekend in June — the end of the summer planting season — the family-owned organic Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron hosts its annual herb fair. With its only sale of the year offering discounts on herbs, seeds & other growing materials, and free vegetable starters, it’s a good deal for gardeners who dragged their feet planting.
HURON, OH
News-Herald.com

A Rollin’ Return: Fairport Harbor Mardi Gras back after two-year hiatus

On the penultimate day of Fairport Harbor’s Mardi Gras celebration, traditional fête fun naturally abounded, including, like most of the weekend, hot dog- and pie-eating contests (note: watermelon’s on deck for Independence Day), inflatables, live music, youth-friendly activity stations and more. Making a triumphant return, with few...
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy