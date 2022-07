POST FALLS, Idaho — Seltice Way in Post Falls will buzz with activity from Spokane to Idaho streets at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9 during the Post Falls Festival Parade. The community is invited to enjoy the parade and all of its entries, including some that will toss candy to kids along the route. The parade will be packed with appearances from local law enforcement, fire trucks, Post Falls High School athletes, the cheer squad, music, dancing and more.

