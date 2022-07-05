ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Jet ski reportedly explodes on Claytor Lake

By Kylie Kidd
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says crews were called out to help two people after...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Fallen tree blocks road, sends motorcyclist to hospital in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle crash into a tree earlier this week on the Blue Ridge Parkway. A Facebook post from the Galax Fire Department on Tuesday, July 5 says that first responders were called to the crash, located at the 21000 block of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just after 2 p.m.
GALAX, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Wirtz woman dies in wreck

A woman from Wirtz died in a single vehicle crash that occurred at 10:43 a.m. today on Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north on Jubal Early Highway just south of Silver Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
WIRTZ, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Woman dies following Franklin Co. crash on Wednesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman died at the hospital after crashing into a tree in Franklin County on Wednesday morning, according to police. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Franklin County woman dies in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman died in a crash Wednesday morning. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, was traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic On Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road around 10:30 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Pulaski County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Pulaski, VA
Pulaski County, VA
Accidents
County
Pulaski County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC12

Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A jet ski is believed to have exploded Monday on Claytor Lake, landing two people in a hospital. One victim was flown for treatment. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, bystanders also aided in the area of Spooky Hollow. Both victims were wearing personal flotation...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke are still under construction. The Roanoke River at mile market 115 is now set to be completed by Monday, July 11. It was originally supposed to finish at the end of June. Traffic continues to go through a...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Claytor Lake#Wfxr#Accident
wfxrtv.com

SW Roanoke apartment building fire causes $130K in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a fire at an apartment building in the southwestern part of the city has caused $130,000 worth of damage to the building and its contents. On Thursday, June 30 at approximately 3:38 p.m., crews arrived on the scene of a fire at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Motorcycle crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE – 4:30 P.M.:. Williamson Road is now open to traffic, according to Roanoke County Police Department. Stay with 10 News as this news story develops. The Roanoke County Police Department says one person is in the hospital following a crash on Williamson Road on Monday.
HOLLINS, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Law enforcement officers shoot man on West Virginia highway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Several law enforcement authorities shot a man on a federal highway in West Virginia, news outlets reported Wednesday, and video of the shooting was circulating on social media.Authorities did not release details or respond to requests for more information.In the video, the man walks onto the four-lane freeway near the city of Beckley while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. The man alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.An officer shoots the man, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive.The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDBJ7.com

Apartment residents trying to rebuild after Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three days after a fire in Vinton destroyed businesses and apartments, neighbors are beginning to pick up the pieces. Former apartment residents are heartbroken to see their home covered in ruble and ash. “I could have died there, but I didn’t,” Colton Keister said.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect arrested for Sunday arson at Roanoke hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested one person for an arson fire at a hotel. Just before midnight July 3, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a reported fire at a hotel in the 600 block of Orange Ave NE. Crews found smoke coming from a first floor room in a portion of the building that was unoccupied, with many rooms boarded up, according to hotel staff.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Shooting, chase leads to man’s arrest at Martinsville church

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Henry County man is facing numerous charges after he reportedly broke into a Martinsville church while trying to escape from police following a shooting. According to the Martinsville Police Department, officers responded to shots being fired in the roadway near the Food Lion on...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wfirnews.com

Suspect arrested after Sunday night hotel fire

Details from Roanoke Fire-EMS on a late Sunday night structure fire in the 600 block of Orange Ave NE, in a hotel near the Berglund Center. Units arrived to find smoke coming from a first floor hotel room, in a portion of the hotel that was unoccupied, with some rooms boarded up. Fire damage was limited to one room and smoke damage to five hotel rooms. There were no injuries. The total cost of damages is estimated at $15,000. Upon investigation a suspect was arrested on-scene by the Roanoke City Police Department.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Claytor Lake Drug Task Force raid Wytheville residence

A search warrant executed by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics from a Town of Wytheville residence. The search warrant stems from an ongoing criminal investigation that led special agents to the residence in the 400 block of Spiller Street on June 15, 2022. The task force seized more than 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance that is being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after drugs were seized from a Wytheville home and a ten-year-old boy was taken into Social Services custody. Illegal narcotics were seized from the home on Speller Street after a search warrant was served by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force June 15 during an ongoing criminal investigation, according to Virginia State Police. The task force seized more than 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giles County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen excavator

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a mini excavator that was stolen from the Ripplemead Bridge outside Pearisburg. The sheriff’s office says the excavator is a Case CX37C and was stolen between the dates of July...
GILES COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy