Phoenix, AZ

Arcadia takes an old-fashioned approach to July 4 festivities

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcadia is taking an old-fashioned approach for its Fourth...

www.fox10phoenix.com

azbigmedia.com

Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3.32 acres of land at Tempe Town Lake sells for $33.75M

3.32 acres of vacant land on the south side of Tempe Town Lake has been sold for $33.75 million, according to Vizzda. That equates to $10,165,663 per acre. The transaction — which closed June 30 — was a related sale between two McBride Cohen Management Group entities. The...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Point 22 Tavern Makes Progress Towards Late 2022 Opening

Coming soon to Mesa is a new neighborhood kitchen and bar called Point 22 Tavern. The restaurant is under construction at 9248 E. Cadence Parkway at the incoming Arrival at Cadence commercial center. Progress is being made on Point 22 Tavern, which just applied for its liquor license, in addition...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Sunset Point rest area will close to most travelers during renovation

State transportation officials are planning a near total shutdown of a popular rest area on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. Sunset Point will only be open for commercial trucks during a monthslong renovation that starts July 11. The Arizona Department of Transportation is spending $7.5 million to renovate Sunset Point...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale woman blames city's mistake after home is flooded

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Retailers start to roll out their July Fourth sales well ahead of the holiday, so you can already find savings. On Your Side recovers nearly $14K for viewers in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nine Nerdy Things to Do This July in Metro Phoenix

Hot geek summer is in full swing and there are plenty of nerdy events to do around the Valley during the month of July. You can dress up as Max from Stranger Things and dance to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Or watch a local artist create a comic book in the span of a day. Or even hang out with people cosplaying slasher film villains like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees at the annual horror fandom convention Mad Monster Party Arizona. Locals can also interact with other cold-blooded creatures at ReptiCon Phoenix or All Puppet Players’ staging of a Jurassic Park parody.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Milton Oliphant

11 years ago, on July 5, 2011, a dust storm 100 miles wide and 5,000-6,000 feet tall hit the Phoenix metro area

I didn't realize how lucky I was to watch it roll in from our 11th story building with no obstructions to the view (u/dec7td) I was living in Phx and working with a lot of software devs from India when this happened…and the pictures were so stunning it made the local news in India…and the guys were all asking me what it was like and if my family was safe, etc. (u/RogerRabbit1234)
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

7 things to do in the Valley for the 4th of July this holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourth of July weekend is finally upon us, and if you’re looking to attend some fun events in the Valley, we’ve got the perfect list of seven different events for you!. Fourth of July Freedom Fest. Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale. When: 9...
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ

