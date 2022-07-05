The 'metal bird' that sparked a dream

MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
A granite monument in rural Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite being built in...
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection that spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, died five days after she was bitten while in Antwerp, Belgium last July. Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel...
An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
A man has said he was left in agony after plastic tubing was left in his body after undergoing brain surgery. Kennedy Mugovera, 51, from Swindon, had the procedure at the University College London Hospital in 2016. After struggling to receive follow-up medical attention from the NHS, he went to...
A woman who runs a truck driver training business said people were often "surprised" and "confused" by what she does. Shannan Paterson, 27, from Willenhall in the West Midlands, began her first HGV training business aged 19. She will star in a BBC Three one-off documentary, Queen of Trucks, due...
Take a look at this little twit - a barn owl "hoo" turned heads when he misunderstood what was meant by channel surfing. The bird was spotted tangled in a TV aerial by residents in Stoke-on-Trent who alerted the RSPCA. And despite the interference, there was still a good reception...
A "truly dangerous" man who targeted women on the streets of east London has been found guilty of murdering a woman as she left home to take food to her sons ahead of the first Covid lockdown. James Sinclair stabbed to death 40-year-old Shadika Patel, who he did not know,...
Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
A multinational collaborative effort has led to the discovery of a new laser-based diamond sensor that can measure magnetic fields up to 10 times better than what instruments do today, a university press release said. Magnetic field measurements are used widely in the field of medicine today. Magnetic resonance imaging...
A fashion model dubbed South Sudan's third most handsome man alive has broken his silence after admitting to stealing credit card information to go on spending sprees at Chemist Warehouse stores across Sydney. Anei Dut, 27, who has strutted the catwalk for some of the globe's hottest designers including Camilla...
Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
A senior public health official in Hull has said it is "reasonable" for people to wear face coverings again, as the country sees a surge in Covid cases. James Crick, public health consultant for Hull City Council, said the rise, though expected, is concerning. He said he supported the wearing...
The aftermath of a fire that gutted a pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has been revealed. Footage recorded by ex-cricketer Harry Gurney, who runs the Tap and Run pub with Mr Broad, shows the extent of the damage caused by the blaze on 11 June. The fire at...
A MAN thought to be Britain's fattest who once weighed 55 stone has died at the age of 37. Matthew Crawford hit the headlines when he cost the NHS hundreds of thousands by blocking four hospital beds for 18 months. Friends said he was back in hospital last week and...
A newborn girl found dead at a recycling centre during the first Covid lockdown was born alive and may have been smothered, an inquest heard. The unidentified infant - called "Baby S" - was found on a conveyor belt at Sackers in Needham Market, Suffolk in May 2020. An inquest...
BBC Inside Out meets tanning addicts and looks at the potential dangers of overuse of sunbeds by people obsessed with getting a golden tan. TV reporter Laura May McMullan believes her skin cancer was caused in part by her sunbed obsession. She spent years under sunbeds and sunbathing on holiday.
House hunters who are "desperate" for a new home are being targeted by scammers posting bogus adverts on Facebook, a council has warned. Isle of Wight Council said it had received "worrying reports" that residents were being asked for upfront fees to view rental properties. It said photos being used...
