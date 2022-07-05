ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The 'metal bird' that sparked a dream

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in a village in Ghana, Ousman Umar...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

A granite monument in rural Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite being built in...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Trainee pilot from Suffolk died after mosquito bite, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection that spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, died five days after she was bitten while in Antwerp, Belgium last July. Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
BBC

Plastic tubing left inside Swindon man after operation

A man has said he was left in agony after plastic tubing was left in his body after undergoing brain surgery. Kennedy Mugovera, 51, from Swindon, had the procedure at the University College London Hospital in 2016. After struggling to receive follow-up medical attention from the NHS, he went to...
HEALTH
BBC

Queen of Trucks: 'I enjoy being in a male-dominated environment'

A woman who runs a truck driver training business said people were often "surprised" and "confused" by what she does. Shannan Paterson, 27, from Willenhall in the West Midlands, began her first HGV training business aged 19. She will star in a BBC Three one-off documentary, Queen of Trucks, due...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Barn owl rescued from a TV tangle in Stoke-on-Trent

Take a look at this little twit - a barn owl "hoo" turned heads when he misunderstood what was meant by channel surfing. The bird was spotted tangled in a TV aerial by residents in Stoke-on-Trent who alerted the RSPCA. And despite the interference, there was still a good reception...
ANIMALS
BBC

Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top Aussie model once named the 'third most handsome man alive' breaks his silence over his shocking Chemist Warehouse scam - but is he sorry?

A fashion model dubbed South Sudan's third most handsome man alive has broken his silence after admitting to stealing credit card information to go on spending sprees at Chemist Warehouse stores across Sydney. Anei Dut, 27, who has strutted the catwalk for some of the globe's hottest designers including Camilla...
WORLD
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
BBC

Hull public health boss gives face mask advice as Covid cases rise

A senior public health official in Hull has said it is "reasonable" for people to wear face coverings again, as the country sees a surge in Covid cases. James Crick, public health consultant for Hull City Council, said the rise, though expected, is concerning. He said he supported the wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Baby found dead in Suffolk recycling plant was 'born alive'

A newborn girl found dead at a recycling centre during the first Covid lockdown was born alive and may have been smothered, an inquest heard. The unidentified infant - called "Baby S" - was found on a conveyor belt at Sackers in Needham Market, Suffolk in May 2020. An inquest...
U.K.
BBC

The dangers of tanning addiction

BBC Inside Out meets tanning addicts and looks at the potential dangers of overuse of sunbeds by people obsessed with getting a golden tan. TV reporter Laura May McMullan believes her skin cancer was caused in part by her sunbed obsession. She spent years under sunbeds and sunbathing on holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Isle of Wight house hunters warned about bogus Facebook adverts

House hunters who are "desperate" for a new home are being targeted by scammers posting bogus adverts on Facebook, a council has warned. Isle of Wight Council said it had received "worrying reports" that residents were being asked for upfront fees to view rental properties. It said photos being used...
U.K.

