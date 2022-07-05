Walking the Iron Curtain: Frozen frontiers

A teenager originally bought Percy the lizard for herself and suddenly decided that she didn’t want the responsibility that came with taking care of him. That’s when Val decided to adopt Percy and give him a loving home. She told viewers that when she first found Percy, he was in a dark basement, afraid of everything from human touch to windows and ceilings. After only a couple of months in Val’s care, Percy finally started to open up to her and trust humans again. Now, the two of them are practically inseparable and do everything together. From long car rides to hiking and hammocking, he loves to be a part of the action!

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO