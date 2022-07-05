Walking the Iron Curtain: Frozen frontiers

Brittany Antonick of Princeton, B.C., recently had a frightening experience with a deer. According to Canada’s CBC News Online, Antonick and her family were outside their home on Wednesday, June 15, when they noticed a deer standing nearby. Antonick told reporters that as she watched the deer, a woman with a stroller and two leashed dogs passed by. Antonick and her dog approached the woman and the deer went for Antonick’s dog. “The deer absolutely attacked and stomped my dog,” she said.
