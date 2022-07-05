The Real Love Boat: Cast

CBS is set to launch a new reality dating series this fall that is inspired by a 1970s classic.

The Real Love Boat will see contestants searching for "the one" while on a Mediterranean voyage.

The Real Love Boat is a new CBS dating series Credit: INSTAGRAM/hannahferrier234

Who is in the cast of The Real Love Boat?

At this time, contestants for The Real Love Boat have not been revealed, but CBS has released information on the crew members.

Those who will set sail on the Mediterranean voyage include:

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn will star on The Real Love Boat Credit: Getty

On June 28, 2022, it was announced by Deadline that Rebecca Romijn would co-host the upcoming show.

Romijn is known as an actress and former model who famously starred as Mystique in the X-Men trilogy and Number One on Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Since 2007, she has been married to Jerry O'Connell.

Jerry O’Connell

Jerry O’Connell will star on The Real Love Boat Credit: Getty

Jerry O’Connell will also join that cast of The Real Love Boat and co-host alongside his wife.

O’Connell is known for his career as an American actor, director, and television presenter, and has been seen in several productions over the years.

He is arguable most famous for his roles in Stand by Me, Sliders, Mission to Mars, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Hannah Ferrier

Hannah Ferrier will star on The Real Love Boat Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Hannah Ferrier rose to fame in 2016 after starring on Below Deck Mediterranean.

After she was fired from the Bravo series in 2020, she took some time off but announced her return to the screens in June 2022.

"Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!" she said in an Instagram post.

"After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match."

She continued: "I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love - not to mention my favourite back drop in the world - the Med 💗💗💗 #TheRealLoveBoatAU."

When Ferrier is not at sea, she can be found at home with her husband and daughter.

Darren McMullen

Darren McMullen will star on The Real Love Boat Credit: Getty

Darren McMullen is known for his career as a Scottish-Australian television and radio presenter and personality.

He is also known as a music journalist and music critic.

The Glasgow, Scotland, native famously hosted The Voice Australia.

Daniel Doody

Daniel Doody will star on The Real Love Boat Credit: INSTAGRAM/doodydaniel

Daniel Doody is a journalist who works at Studio 10 Australia.

While aboard the ship, he will serve as the Head of Entertainment.

Doody often posts about his life and travels on Instagram.

Paolo Arrigo

Paolo Arrigo is the captain of The Real Love Boat.

Outside of serving as captain, he is known for his cooking and woodworking skills, which are often displayed on his Instagram page.

"Just another Captain who loves cooking! ….and also loves woodworking," his bio reads.

What is The Real Love Boat based on?

The Real Love Boat is based on the 1970s sitcom of the same name.

The original show aired from 1977 to 1987 and televised the romantic and funny stories of the passengers and crew who were aboard the Pacific Princess.

The show starred Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Fred Grandy, Lauren Tewes, and Jill Whelan.

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” CBS's CEO and President George Cheeks in a statement, via Deadline.

“One the heels of NCIS: Sydney, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

At this time, it remains unclear when The Real Love Boat will premiere.