Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer dies at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening

By Reegan Domagala
 2 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says.

24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to Upstate University Hospital, in Syracuse where he later died.

“The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” said Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing. “Ryan was the class of the field, both on and off track. His bright, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Varnes, who followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, began racing at the age of five, according to American Flat Track . He began pro-racing at the age of 16 and scored four wins with AFT Production Twins from 2019 to 2020.

American Flat Track says Varnes made the selfless decision to register as an organ donor, and he will continue to extend his spirit not just in the world of racing, but to people in need, as well.

Photo courtesy of the American Flat Track.

