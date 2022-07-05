ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi

By Stephen Pimpo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license. Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come...

Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared....
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MHP wrote almost 8,000 tickets over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person died on state highways in Mississippi over the July 4th holiday weekend. The fatal accident happened in Wilkinson County, in southwest Mississippi, on July 2nd. A 16-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an embankment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$450M available for Mississippi water projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced $450 million was made available for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects in Mississippi cities and counties. The agency released regulations and other information that will aid eligible cities, counties and certain other public utilities in applying for the Mississippi Municipality and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Sport Fishing#Fishing License#Academy Sports#First Responders
WJTV 12

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket in the Monday, July 4 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stone Country Enterprise

Highest-earning counties in Mississippi

Compiled a list of the highest earning counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
american-rails.com

Mississippi Scenic Train Rides

Mississippi enjoys a long, colorful history with railroads. The Illinois Central provided the greatest coverage, a system that linked the Gulf Coast with Chicago. It also reached as far west as the western gateway of Council Bluffs, Iowa/Omaha, Nebraska. The competing Gulf, Mobile & Ohio was another notable, boasting two...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

The heat advisory for much of Mississippi including the local area has been extended through Thursday and an excessive heat warning has been posted for the Delta and the northern part of the state. Increasing humidity and temperatures in the 90s are expected to produce dangerous heat stress– which is forecast to continue into the weekend. The heat index is expected to reach between 106 and 110 degrees locally. In the heat warning area, it could go as high as 115.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

