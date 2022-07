MORGAN, Utah — Morgan County Fire Department is reminding the public to safely dispose of fireworks after several spent fireworks burned a truck. According to a Facebook post, the owner of this new truck planned to let the burned fireworks cool-off overnight in the back of the truck and he’d throw them out in the morning. However, the fireworks had not had enough time to cool, resulting in several thousand dollars in car damages.

MORGAN COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO