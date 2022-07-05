Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end

The Fountains of Gateway hosted Murfreesboro’s Independence Day Celebration. This was a completely free event powered by Middle Tennessee Electric for all ages. Food and drinks were served from restaurants in the area such as Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, The Sodabar, and much more. The Pilots performed covers of popular songs all the way until the sun went down. After their set, the firework show began near the Fire Hall on Medical Center Parkway.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO