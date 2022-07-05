ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end

By Michael Warrick
WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a chaotic weekend of holiday travel, flight cancellations and delays began to slow on Monday. Flight Aware reports less than 250 cancellations in the United States as of 6 p.m. Monday. Over the...

www.wsmv.com

The Associated Press

Matthews™ Relocates Headquarters from California to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm’s presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005814/en/ Matthews™ National Operations Center located in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Health reports rise in COVID cases due to hot weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the most part, life is getting back to normal, but COVID is still very real. The virus killed 300 people in the U.S. yesterday, according to the New York Times. WSMV4 wanted to know about the cases in Tennessee and Davidson County, and Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Luxury resort Southall to open in September

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southall luxury resort is preparing to open in September as tourism runs rampant in the mid-state. In the 1800s, there was a train stop in the Southall community. Now, it’s home to Southall Farm and Inn, where construction is full steam ahead. Farm...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Salvation Army works to keep Nashvillians cool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The extreme heat may soon create major issues for people who are stuck outside. To ward off heat-related injuries, nonprofit organizations in Nashville will be stepping in to help. Salvation Army recently created a cooling station, however, not many people came by. As a result, Misty...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robert Jamison
WSMV

Nashville Zoo welcomes baby Clouded Leopards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a male and female clouded leopard Wednesday. The two cubs were born on June 30, 2022, weighing in at about half a pound and measuring around four inches in length at birth, which according to Zoo officials, is much larger than the average cub.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTE Suggests Ways To Survive The Heat, Both Comfort and $

(MURFREESBORO) Sweltering summer temperatures can bring unexpected costs as energy consumption increases to keep homes cool. Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages its members to take the uncertainty out of billing by utilizing one of the cooperative’s budget-friendly options. “MTE exists to serve our members, and our goal is to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Tsa
Rutherford Source

Photos: Murfreesboro’s 4th of July Celebration

The Fountains of Gateway hosted Murfreesboro’s Independence Day Celebration. This was a completely free event powered by Middle Tennessee Electric for all ages. Food and drinks were served from restaurants in the area such as Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, The Sodabar, and much more. The Pilots performed covers of popular songs all the way until the sun went down. After their set, the firework show began near the Fire Hall on Medical Center Parkway.
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Cool places to get wet on these hot days

With this seemingly endless sweltering summer heat, finding fun places to frolic in cool water is a gift. And fortunately, Middle Tennessee has plenty of free and affordable places to get wet and enjoy a family fun cooldown. These days there more and more of these “spraygrounds,” also known as...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lower gas prices in neighboring state gives Tennesseans hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices have been on a downward trend and many are finally seeing relief. A milepost across the border in Franklin, Kentucky recently broke the barrier of the $4 per gallon on Wednesday. Gas in that area dropped to $3.99 per gallon. “We love it and...
NASHVILLE, TN

