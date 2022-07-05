ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Firefighter injured in Roslindale house fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston firefighters responded to 5 Marion St. for a fire that started on the top floor around 5:25...

CBS Boston

4 injured as car crashes into tree in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD - A Vernon Street single-car crash in Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon left four young men injured.Police said the car crashed into a tree, and two occupants of the car were trapped. Firefighters freed them, and two of the occupants of the car were transported by ambulance two a local hospital; one person was transported to a Boston hospital by ambulance; and one person was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter."They were two young men sitting outside of the car, so I just went to them to kind of keep them calm," said Kimberly Dowdie, who lives in the are. "They were sitting; obviously adrenaline and, not sure, shock probably, and I just wanted to keep them calm and sitting."The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WAKEFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
NECN

Mass. State Police Trainee Accidentally Shoots Himself

A Massachusetts State Police trainee accidentally shot himself during a training exercise Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the agency said. The trainee suffered a "non-life threatening injury" after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, state police said. He was conscious and alert and was taken to UMass Medical Center after being treated by academy medical staff.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
19-year old arrested as gun-toting drug dealer after early morning raid at his apartment in Hyde Park's Georgetowne

Boston Police report gang-unit and SWAT officers armed with a search warrant showed up at 42 Georgetowne Dr. at 4:49 this morning as part of an ongoing investigation. Police say that inside an apartment there, they found four plastic bags filled with fentanyl, 332 oxycodone pills and "a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine."
BOSTON, MA
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Ems
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Randolph Monday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mojitos Country Club at 44 Mazzeo Dr. There was a large police presence outside the club, which offers parties, dance lessons, concerts and pool time.
RANDOLPH, MA
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Man already awaiting trial for Back Bay slashing ordered held without bail for Boston Common stabbing

A Boston man awaiting trial on charges he stabbed a food-delivery worker at the Pru last year was ordered held without bail at his arraignment yesterday on charges that he repeatedly stabbed another man on Boston Common and then attacked several detectives who were trying to question him at BPD headquarters, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Meeting minutes reveal missing pistol

Executive session minutes from the Oak Bluffs select board have revealed information about a missing handgun. Until requested by the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the minutes hadn’t been released, and the details contained in those minutes about the missing handgun appear to have never previously been disclosed by the town.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
RANDOLPH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Police ID alleged credit card crook

Oak Bluffs Police have arrested a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at Island businesses. On Tuesday, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Times Amin Alaouie, 41, of Boston, was charged with credit fraud over $1,200, improperly receiving a credit card, and two counts of identity fraud. Chief Searle said Alaouie was arrested at 6 pm on Sunday, following assistance from the public. He said the matter remains under investigation.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

