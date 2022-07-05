Firefighter injured in Roslindale house fire

WAKEFIELD - A Vernon Street single-car crash in Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon left four young men injured.Police said the car crashed into a tree, and two occupants of the car were trapped. Firefighters freed them, and two of the occupants of the car were transported by ambulance two a local hospital; one person was transported to a Boston hospital by ambulance; and one person was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter."They were two young men sitting outside of the car, so I just went to them to kind of keep them calm," said Kimberly Dowdie, who lives in the are. "They were sitting; obviously adrenaline and, not sure, shock probably, and I just wanted to keep them calm and sitting."The cause of the crash is under investigation.

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO