Animals

Endangered sea lion pup dies on Oregon Coast

KGW
 2 days ago

An endangered sea lion pup found along

www.kgw.com

kptv.com

High Life Adventures gives bird’s-eye view of Oregon’s greenery

WARRENTON, Ore (KPTV) – Zipping through the trees is one way to take in the natural beauty of Oregon, and High Life Adventures offers just that!. This family owned and operated business offers eight ziplines, axe throwing, and even a challenge course. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by High Life Adventures to find out how to get prepared for your trip and how they’ve expanded over the last few years.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 1 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
#Oregon Coast#Sea Lion#Pup#Dehydration
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways

From Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High Desert on Monday. Here's a sampling. If you wanted a taste of patriotism you should have gone to Redmonds parade....
BEND, OR
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR

