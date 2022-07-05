ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Australia is woefully unprepared for this climate reality of consecutive disasters

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
A road in Richmond, NSW disappears under flood waters. ‘It’s not unusual for Sydney to experience wet weather at this time of year. But it’s being supercharged by a warmer atmosphere.’

Almost unbelievably, communities in New South Wales are once again having to flee the fourth major flooding event in the state in just 18 months.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but there’s no avoiding it: this is our new climate reality of consecutive, compounding disasters.

And as anyone in Lismore who faced a cold and terrifying wait for a neighbour in a tinny to pluck them from their rooftop will tell you: Australia, we are woefully unprepared.

Australia lost a critical decade of preparation under a former federal government that repeatedly failed to heed the advice of scientists and experts.

We are now in a position where we’re ill-equipped to get ahead of disasters and nowhere near where we should be to address the climate crisis.

Australia’s emissions are once again climbing at an alarming rate and despite the UN being crystal clear that a liveable future depends on ceasing all fossil fuel developments, new gas and coal developments are still being approved.

With La Niña officially declared over (for now), it’s reasonable to question whether this rain event we’re going through once again is connected to climate change. It’s not unusual for Sydney to experience wet weather and east coast lows at this time of year.

But we need to understand that all weather is being supercharged by a warmer atmosphere.

Older Australians have lived through their fair share of fires, floods and droughts – disasters are part of our DNA in this country – but the disasters of the past were fewer and further between and a lot more predictable.

We often hear politicians refer to “natural disasters”. There is nothing natural about what we’re going through now, and perhaps it’s time for us to instead be calling them unnatural disasters.

We’re now in a situation in Australia where fire seasons last 130 days – a month longer than they did in the 1970s – and with every fraction of a degree of warming, they will get longer, meaning little or no reprieve for our firefighters, except when they’re called by the SES to assist with floods and storms.

It’s not welcome news to anyone, but there is a 50% chance a third La Niña event will return by year’s end, something that has rarely happened before.

It’s no longer a case of when it rains, it pours. The amplifying effect of climate change means that when it rains, it floods. And when the rains dry up, Australia burns and burns and burns because of the prolific growth.

We will all have to learn to live with this, and this means adapting, preparing communities to be on the front foot, and having a much better resourced emergency sector ready to respond and help communities to recover.

I have over half a century of experience in firefighting and emergency management, but the rapid escalation of off-the-charts disasters of the past three years keeps me awake at night. I am frightened about what lies ahead given projections that the weather that drove the Black Summer fires could be “average” by 2040.

It’s time governments had a big rethink. The lessons are there to be learned. Their first priority must be adequately preparing communities and first responders. Old ways of thinking, based on history, won’t cut it from now on.

The Black Summer was a huge turning point for all of us. It really marked a new era of disaster management. For many of us it was a horrendous epiphany that in some years, we’re not going to be able to fight: the only option for us will be to hide.

That disaster produced the royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements. There are 80 recommendations that need urgent attention. States, territories and the previous federal government have failed to implement many of them; this must be a priority, or else we have learned and gained nothing.

The truth is: Australia is underprepared for our current reality and we’re devastatingly unprepared for what is to come. Only a very small fraction of disaster spending (3%) is committed to preparedness and resilience building.

We should expect a big shift in this ratio to see a much larger focus on preparedness given the escalating risk of climate-fuelled disasters.

With a new government at the helm, there is hope.

Even before the furniture was moved into his new ministerial office, Chris Bowen’s first meeting as federal climate change minister was with myself, two other members of Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, along with the new emergency management minister, Murray Watt.

We presented our six-point plan to help prepare for disasters in Australia.

By asking for this meeting, the new Labor government sent a pointed political message: that they are listening. To many of us who have been ignored for so long as our country has been in crisis, it was very reassuring.

This week it was good to hear Watt telling a national audience on RN Breakfast the climate crisis has well and truly arrived in Australia and these disasters will happen more frequently and become more severe. Watt gets it. And so does the government he is a part of.

He then acknowledged we need to see more investment in federal and state disaster mitigation and greater cooperation between these agencies to prepare and respond. This is promising and we’ll be watching the October budget carefully for more announcements.

My message to our new government is this: you know what needs to be done, so with your mandate, please hit the accelerator pedal. We’ve lost 10 years. We cannot afford to lose a minute more.

  • Greg Mullins, former commissioner of Fire & Rescue NSW, Climate Council member, and founder of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action

Comments / 0

