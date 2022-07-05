ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Chainsaw Man Didn't Release New Trailer at Anime Expo

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainsaw Man recently took the stage at Anime Expo as one of the biggest panels of the convention overall this holiday weekend, but there's a reason that the series did not debut any new footage for the anime premiere just yet. When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the original series' run with Shueisha's...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

Is the Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Finished or Ending Soon? Latest Update

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic has fans glued on the screen with its hilarious drama, but the manga is way ahead, with much higher stakes for Kaguya and Miyuki. For those who can't wait for the latest updates, the manga will offer a wealth of funny and tense moments. But is the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga finished or ending soon?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Anime Series Reportedly Returning in 2023

It has been four years now since the end of Dragon Ball Super’s initial run on TV. But now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super anime series is set to return in 2023. While there’s no official announcement yet, reliable Dragon Ball leaker @DBSChronicles shared on Twitter that the Dragon Ball anime will be back in 2023 (spotted by CBR).
COMICS
ComicBook

The Woman King Trailer Teaser Starring Viola Davis Released

Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Terminal List Showrunner Reveals if Season 2 Is Planned for New Chris Pratt Show

Just days after the release of the show's first season, questions are already floating around as to whether Prime Video will pick up Chris Pratt's The Terminal List another go. The series pairs the media giant up with Pratt for the second time, following the hit movie The Tomorrow War, and marks Pratt's first television role since his time as Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, a role he played for seven seasons on that series, which catapulted him into the public eye and gave him the opportunity to become Star-Lord in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Kind Response to Young Fan Goes Viral

Keanu Reeves' kind response to a young fan has social media buzzing. During his travels to NYC, TV producer Andrew Kimmel spotted the John Wick star interacting with a kid who wanted to hold an impromptu video with the actor. During this interaction, the fan asked about every question under the sun. It began with a request for an autograph and spiraled out from there. Some of the questions asked involved what Reeves was doing in London, his trip to see the F1 Grand Prix, and where the Matrix star actually lived. Kimmel was astounded that the 57-year-old was up for not only answering all of these inquiries, but also managed to toss some questions back at the young man. It was a wild sequence, but seems to be the standard Keanu experience when people run into him in public. Check out some of the best moments down below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Gets a Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the official premiere date for the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, as part of its Fall 2022 premiere date slate. The return to the spooky world of the Winchesters is set to premiere on October 11, ensuring that The CW's first family of ghost-busting will once again be on the airwaves for Halloween. Narrated by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (currently shaking things up as Soldier Boy on The Boys), the series will track the origins of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. John's death at the start of the series premiere was the inciting incident that kicked off the boys' hunting career.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Getting Official Stage Play Spinoff

Stranger Things is getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report. Deadline says that Stephen Daldry will be helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be producing the project as well. 21 Laps is serving as associate producer too. This information comes from an extensive rundown of all the project that Matt and Ross Duffer have in the pipeline. Upside Down Pictures is now a thing and Netflix is providing a platform for all kinds of Stranger Things content. There's another spinoff coming up from the creators. A Stephen King adaptation is also on the docket. (That title will be based on The Talisman.) Also of note for Anime fans will be the Death Note live-action series. (It would seem that Netflix is anxious to get back to that well again.) So, there's a wave of Stranger Things content and more for everyone who loves the horror series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther 2: Tenoch Huerta Trolls Fans After Namor Images Appear Online

Black Panther 2 has Marvel fans buzzing all over social media, as we got another breadcrumb leading up to one of the biggest rumors about the sequel becoming true. With Black Panther; Wakanda Forever hitting theaters this fall, official Marvel merchandise is starting to be made and marketed to the masses. As usual, that Marvel merch includes some big spoilers for the movie; in the case of Black Panther 2, those spoilers include first pictures of Marvel's Namor, the king of Atlantis!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Officially Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix and developer Soleil Ltd. have announced that Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming continuation of the Valkyrie Profile games franchise, will officially release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th and PC via Steam on November 11th. In addition to the release date, a new trailer has also been revealed that features some gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. While the release date is certainly welcome news to fans, it isn't exactly a surprise, however.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
ComicBook

Controversial Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Game Is On Sale Now

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing "an explosive and exhausting ending to an extended journey" as Patrick Cavanaugh noted in his ComicBook.com review. However, parts of that journey were spoiled back in May when key plot points were leaked in an upcoming version of Stranger Things Monopoly from Hasbro. The controversial board game in question is now available to pre-order online, and we have all of the details below. Spoiler warning!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers' Next Hero Leaked Via Developer Live Stream

Marvel's Avengers may have had its next big hero leaked during a developer live stream. Marvel's Avengers has recently started making a bigger comeback with the inclusion of Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. Although she doesn't come with any big story content, it's a welcome addition as the game hasn't had any big content updates since Spider-Man in November, but he was exclusive to PlayStation. Prior to that, in August 2021, Black Panther was added to the game with a Wakanda expansion. It was another nice addition, but Crystal Dynamics failed to sustain the momentum of the game and began to cause players to worry that the game was going to slowly die off.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
MOVIES

