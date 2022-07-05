ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez becomes fastest player to reach 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in career

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners wunderkind Julio Rodríguez entered the season as one of the very best prospects in baseball and he is living up to the hype. Monday evening Rodriguez launched a 429-foot home run into the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Building in left field at Petco Park (GameTracker). It's...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

