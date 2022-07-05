ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Shared A Video Washing Her Kale In A Washing Machine And TikTok Has Questions

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

An 11-second video has gone viral on TikTok with 576.5K views, 18.4K likes, and over a thousand comments. 

However, the content of the video could raise tons of debate, and so far, the majority of the TikTok community is horrified by it. So, what is the content that seems so controversial? 

In the video, the audience could see TikToker ashleyechols777 put her green vegetables into a washing machine before turning it on to a 55-minute delicate cycle, followed by a big grin after the machine started spinning. At the end of the camera, she showed an entire load of freshly-cleaned green veggies. 

“Wash your greens,” was what Ashley wrote at the top of that video.

Her comments were filled with horrified TikTokers.

“Think about all the dirty clothes in there,” a popular comment wrote.

“Y’all don’t do this. The greens could damage the machine. Also, you could be transferring bacteria to your product,” TikToker Shanecka Williams commented.

Ashley then made another 59-second video explaining how and why she developed this “life hack” and decided to wash her vegetables in a machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkKmG_0gUlCuCY00
TikTok; pictured above is Ashley's kale in the washing machine

“So I’m still reading comments (from the first video),” Ashley started in the second video. “And yeah, I cleaned the washing machine on the clean tub cycle before (washing the veggies). I put the kale in there and then cleaned it again after I washed it.”

Ashley continued to explain that she did not use any detergent on the greens but instead vinegar. And she always made sure to clean the tub both before and after washing her greens.

“And I’m happy to report that I’ve still been doing laundry in that same washing machine,” she added. “And my clothes have been smelling pretty good.”

Ashley reassured me that she has no issues with her current habit or washing machine. 

“I don’t know why everybody’s washing machines are full of mold and bacteria, but you might want to see that. Mine’s not,” Ashley pointed out. “The outside might have some dirt, but the inside? Clean.”

However, even after the explanation, some people still didn’t fully believe in those “hacks.”

“Open your washing machine filter and tell me if you still think this is a good idea…” top comment brianbethel388 said.

“No, (vinegar) does not kill the bacteria inside a washing machine. Using the wash cycle does not do that either. You use bleach,” another commenter MarNae wrote.

But a few comments supported Ashley’s idea and backed her up. “Then they clean the washer out again before using it for cleaning clothes. It does clean your greens well all you judgment people chill,” Skye Foster656 wrote.

Do you think washing your greens in a machine is a doable idea? Would you try this “life hack”?

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleyechols777/video/7106696529628564782

CNN

How to clean a washing machine, according to experts

It can be easy to overlook cleaning the things we use to clean other things, but major appliances like washing machines do need to be cleaned and properly maintained to optimize performance and to ensure the safety of your household. We spoke to experts about how, and how often, to clean top loading washers and front loading washers.
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
