Illinois parade shooting: Suspect called an “amateur rapper”.

(Highland Park, IL) — Police in Highland Park, Illinois, say they had two prior contacts with parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo the Third. The first was in April of 2019 after an individual contacted them one week after learning Crimo attempted to commit suicide. Authorities north of Chicago spoke with Crimo and the matter was being addressed by mental health professionals. The second occurrence was in September of 2019 when one of Crimo’s relatives contacted police and let them know that Crimo mentioned he would kill everyone. They reported Crimo had a collection of knives. Police went to his home and removed 16 knives, including a dagger. Highland Park authorities notified the Illinois State Police of the incident. No word on what, if any, follow up was taken by ISP. Crimo is accused of opening fire on a crowd during a 4th of July parade. Seven people were killed. He’s in custody and charges are expected later today. 7 people are now confirmed dead with dozens more hurt.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO