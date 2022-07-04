ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Illinois parade shooting: Suspect called an “amateur rapper”.

KABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo Manifesto Features Person Of Interest In Mass Shooting. (Highland Park, IL) — The manhunt is over for the person of interest in the killing of six people at a 4th of July parade in Illinois. Police spotted Robert Crimo’s vehicle in North Chicago and took him into custody without incident...

www.kabc.com

KABC

Dark picture of Illinois suspected parade shooter emerges

(Highland Park, IL) — Police in Highland Park, Illinois, say they had two prior contacts with parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo the Third. The first was in April of 2019 after an individual contacted them one week after learning Crimo attempted to commit suicide. Authorities north of Chicago spoke with Crimo and the matter was being addressed by mental health professionals. The second occurrence was in September of 2019 when one of Crimo’s relatives contacted police and let them know that Crimo mentioned he would kill everyone. They reported Crimo had a collection of knives. Police went to his home and removed 16 knives, including a dagger. Highland Park authorities notified the Illinois State Police of the incident. No word on what, if any, follow up was taken by ISP. Crimo is accused of opening fire on a crowd during a 4th of July parade. Seven people were killed. He’s in custody and charges are expected later today. 7 people are now confirmed dead with dozens more hurt.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KABC

Update: 8 now dead and Police say suspected killer confesses in bond hearing

8th Victim Dies In Highland Park Independence Day Parade Shooting. (Highland Park, IL) — An eighth victim is now dead after a shooter opened fire at an Independence Day parade north of Chicago. The victim reportedly died from his injuries at Evanston Hospital on Tuesday after being injured Monday in Highland Park. The alleged shooter is charged with seven counts of first degree-murder.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NEWS10 ABC

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Boston

Massachusetts family ran for cover during Illinois parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A family from Massachusetts was among dozens of people who ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. Shawn Cotreau and his family travel from the Boston area to Illinois each year to visit family and attend the parade. Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III opened fire with a high-powered rifle around 10:15 a.m. Seven people were killed and dozens others injured.Cotreau said he got a clear look at Crimo, who police say was shooting from...
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo, III, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded in mass shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs. On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today. Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Parents of alleged Highland Park shooter release statement, retain attorney

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The parents of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family have retained attorneys Tom Durkin and […]
