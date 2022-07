We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Air fryers have been a kitchen staple for a while now, and yet the hype surrounding them hasn’t died down — for good reason. There are so many different kinds, too — from ones that use smart algorithms to cook your food perfectly to miniature versions that are perfect for small spaces. And now, you can enjoy all the benefits of an air fryer without even owning one, as long as you have an Instant Pot or, more generally, an electric pressure cooker. That’s because this convenient lid attachment from Amazon instantly allows you to air fry delicious meals without having to buy a whole new appliance. (Sounds like an awesome way to save counter space if you ask me!)

SHOPPING ・ 22 HOURS AGO