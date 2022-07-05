ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because She Gave Her Mom A Card On Father's Day

Over 15 million American children are being raised by single mothers. And despite the immense challenges of supporting and parenting a child by yourself, single mothers are often looked down upon.

One woman thinks this perspective is horrific. After her father left while she was three years old, her mother raised her completely alone. Moreover, the woman also has a younger brother who was only three months old at the time.

Understandably, Father's Day is not the most conventional holiday for her. Instead of celebrating her dad– who she has not heard from since– the woman chooses to show her mom extra appreciation.

"I like to get my mother a card and a gift on the holiday as an 'I appreciate that you had to do the work of two parents' kind of gift," the woman explained.

This year, though, her tradition caused some problems in her romantic relationship. After dating her boyfriend for about six months, the woman was invited to a Father's Day barbecue at his house.

She was happy to join but did not want to forget about her mom. So, the woman told her boyfriend she just had to drop off her mom's gift first.

Shockingly, her boyfriend found it completely disrespectful.

"He was weirdly offended. He said that single mothers are already celebrated enough throughout the year and that my gifts make it seem like Father's Day is a joke compared to Mother's Day," the woman said.

The woman was rightfully upset about his comments, and the pair got into a heated argument. Afterward, she decided to skip his Father's Day barbecue and just spend time with her mom.

Jeremy Francis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Then, following the holiday, the woman's boyfriend actually dumped her over their disagreeing perspectives. And after she confided friends about the situation, the woman was left utterly confused.

"According to my friends, I kind of deserved it; it made me come off like I think fathers are not as important as mothers, and I should have acted more excited to spend Father's Day with my boyfriend's family," the woman said.

But, to the woman, her mom was both her mother and father growing up. She understands that the concept can be difficult for others with two present parents to wrap their heads around.

Yet, she is still wondering if her actions on Father's Day were wrong.

If you were in the woman's shoes, would you have found the boyfriend's comments disrespectful? How would you have reacted?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Summer Jewels
1d ago

She wasn't dishonoring fathers. Actually she was showing how important they are. Her mom had to step into both roles and make sacrifices for her to have a decent life. Her boyfriend was so immature that he couldn't let her drop off a well deserved appreciation card to her mom then continue the day with his family. How sad. Single moms and dads deserve recognition. He didn't need to hate on such a loving gesture.

BRUCE WINKLER
1d ago

Her former boyfriend doesn't get it he must have mother and father. Well since her mother is the only parent that is there for her she has every right to give her mother a car on Father's Day.

Jesse Grant
2d ago

I am on her side she is only honoring what her mother did for her you rock young lady

