Billboard Promotes ESPN Derek Jeter Documentary Near Fenway Park

Product placement can be an effective marketing tool for products of all stripes.

For instance, sales of Reese’s Pieces skyrocketed after the candy was featured in the blockbuster movie E.T. decades ago.

Now, in the sports world, an interesting spin on product placement is taking place in Boston. A billboard has been commissioned outside Fenway Park, the fabled home of the Red Sox for more than a century, featuring one of the team’s most notable nemeses of all time.

The signage depicts Yankees legend Derek Jeter while promoting the upcoming documentary series The Captain on ESPN. The seven-episode doc will debut July 18 on ESPN.

It's an interesting advertising strategy, considering that a wide segment of Boston fans vehemently rooted against Jeter during his playing career. Perhaps marketers intend to appeal to the softer side of those fans.

In case you’re wondering, Jeter played 283 career regular-season games against the Red Sox. The Hall of Fame shortstop batted .291 with 26 home runs and 138 RBIs in those games.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports