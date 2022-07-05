ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ian Poulter among 3 LIV golfers allowed in Scottish Open after court win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
Ian Poulter of England, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa were allowed into the field of this week’s Scottish Open in what appears to be the first court decision related to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Poulter, Otaegui and Harding challenged the DP World Tour’s decision to suspend LIV-aligned players from the Scottish Open and two other events. A British court responded Monday by ordering a temporary stay on the bans, allowing the trio to play the tournament.

Previously, 16 LIV golfers, including Poulter, had signed a letter to the DP World Tour requesting it “reconsider” the Scottish Open ban so the players could avoid “spending our time, energy, financial resources and focus on appeals, injunctions and lawsuits.” The tour didn’t acquiesce, leading Poulter, Otaegui and Harding to turn to the court system.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley told Golfweek in a statement that “this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

LIV has been controversial due to its Saudi financial backing and its mega-purses drawing some of the sport’s notable names away from the PGA and DP World (formerly European) tours. The PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended its members who have played in a LIV event.

LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman has hinted at pursuing legal action against the PGA Tour, arguing last winter that its members are independent contractors who should be free to play where they wish.

The Scottish Open, a popular tune-up for the Open Championship, is being co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour for the first time. It will be contested Thursday through Sunday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

–Field Level Media

Related
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth disqualified at JP McManus Pro-Am

Two days ago, recordings showed Jordan Spieth practising at Lahinch Golf Club at the start of his Scottish Open/Open Championship stint, this time with the closest spectator being a goat!. Monday saw the start of the JP McManus Pro-Am, a star-studded event held at the Adare Manor, host of the...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Keeping A Secret Before The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has stated multiple times that he'll compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With the major championship approaching very soon, the legendary golfer is trying to keep a low profile. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Woods confirmed that he'll remain in the United Kingdom to prepare...
GOLF
Greg Norman
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
GolfWRX

LIV Golf Pro: I can’t go on social media without someone telling me to go die

Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.
GOLF
Daily Mail

'Those guys made their bed, so leave us alone': Billy Horschel accuses the Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors of being 'hypocrites and LIARS' and tells them to stay away from PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Billy Horschel has accused golf’s Saudi rebels of being ‘hypocrites and liars’ and urged them to stay away from the established tours. Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of players from LIV Golf after their suspensions were temporarily stayed on appeal.
GOLF
#The Open Championship#Liv#British#World Tour#Saudi#Pga#European
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal’s honest admission after advancing to Wimbledon quarterfinal

World no. 4 Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of The Netherlands in straight sets. The win earned Nadal his eighth career trip to a Wimbledon quarterfinal, where he’ll face off with American Taylor Fritz. After a three-year layoff at the storied tourney, the 2022 French Open champ got honest on what it meant to him personally, per The Tennis Podcast.
TENNIS
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s latest LIV comments suggest the discussion is changing

As the breakaway LIV league has emerged as a legitimate threat to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, different figures have emerged as spokespeople for their respective parties. While some big-name pros have fled for the new tour, others have doubled down on their decision to stay. On the PGA Tour that has meant the emergence of pseudo-spokesmen like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm speaking out on its behalf.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
Spain
Golf
South Africa
Scotland
PGA TOUR
Sports
Golf Channel

WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ireland's Leona Maguire, the lone LPGA player at JP McManus, is soaking up playing in same field as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Leona Maguire never dreamed she’d be competing in the same field at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Yet there she was, the lone female pro at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, where tens of thousands of Irish fans were on hand for the charity event that has raised more than $145 million in its previous five stagings.
GOLF
BBC

Scottish Open: LIV Golf players branded 'hypocrites and liars' by Billy Horschel

As Ian Poulter claimed he does not expect a hostile reception in the Scottish Open locker room, American Billy Horschel launched a scathing attack on LIV Golf's rebel players, calling them "hypocrites and liars". Poulter is eligible for this week's co-sanctioned event at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian after...
GOLF
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
