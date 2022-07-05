ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Avril Lavigne shows off her rockstar style as she performs in Detroit during Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Avril Lavigne hit the stage in Detroit on Sunday as she performed during Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter dressed the part of a rock star, putting on a show in a netted top and mini skirt.

She finished the look with a pair of knee-high, lace-up boots and sang into a pink crystal-covered microphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RheNc_0gUl9Dkp00
Performance: Avril Lavigne hit the stage in Detroit on Sunday as she performed during Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour

The Canadian-born crooner wore her lengthy blonde locks past her waistline, showing off orange-tipped ends.

Avril, who's engaged to music artist Mod Sun, sang her heart out in a black fishnet top that had a graphic skeleton print on the front.

The star, who rose to fame as a 17-year-old, flaunted her various arm tattoos in the short-sleeved number.

It matched well with her black bandage pattern skirt, which boasted hanging belt tassels throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS713_0gUl9Dkp00
Fashionable: The 37-year-old singer-songwriter dressed the part of a rock star, putting on a show in a netted top and mini skirt

Lavigne entertained her fans in a full face of makeup that brought out her features and personality.

She went with a glittery and smokey eye, adding a touch of dazzle with small rhinestones.

Her cheeks were given dimension and depth with the help of a soft rosy blush.

Finally, the beauty brought it all together with a subtle pink and glossy lip color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4iiD_0gUl9Dkp00
Details: She finished the look with a pair of knee-high, lace-up boots and sang into a pink crystal-covered microphone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jjhv_0gUl9Dkp00
Eye-popping: The Canadian-born crooner wore her lengthy blonde locks past her waistline, showing off orange-tipped ends

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, the pop star teased that she's 'filming something exciting backstage while out on tour.'

She also uploaded a photo taken while she was out on stage and wrote: 'Detroit was lit.'

Exciting longtime fans, Lavigne sang her hit song I'm With You, which was released on her debut album Let Go in 2002.

She reposted a video of the performance that a fan had shared to his personal Instagram account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJWgp_0gUl9Dkp00
Rocker style: Avril, who's engaged to music artist Mod Sun, sang her heart out in a black fishnet top that had a graphic skeleton print on the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBEN7_0gUl9Dkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yztev_0gUl9Dkp00
Connecting: Lavigne brought her typical upbeat energy to the stage in Michigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu01f_0gUl9Dkp00
What he does best: Machine Gun Kelly brought his A-game for his high-profile show over the Fourth of July weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HV71D_0gUl9Dkp00

Machine Gun Kelly brought his A-game for his high-profile show over the Fourth of July weekend.

Rocking his latest hot pink hair color, 32-year-old Colson Baker took his fans by storm with another electrifying presentation.

He accentuated his 6ft4in frame with a glinting silver jacket that he layered over a light green shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEmOi_0gUl9Dkp00
Hitmaker: He strummed a pink guitar as he belted out his hit songs, many of which were written with drummer Travis Barker

He strummed a pink guitar as he belted out his hit songs, many of which were written with drummer Travis Barker.

The Mainstream Sellout Tour follows his successful Tickets to My Downfall run, which saw MGK accelerate as he switched from rap to pop-punk music.

His collaborations with Barker yielded a fresh new sound for the musician as he redirected his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNbwT_0gUl9Dkp00
Energetic: Rocking his latest hot pink hair color, 32-year-old Colson Baker took his fans by storm with another electrifying presentation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Wore a Neon Camo Top and Leggings to Shop in Paris

While many celebrities opt for more neutral-colored outfits during Paris haute couture fashion week, Kim Kardashian went as bright as possible while shopping at Balenciaga today. The reality star paired a very form-fitting neon green top with matching, solid pants, and boots from the house—in the top’s most blinding hue, of course. Kardashian accessorized with black sunglasses and wore her platinum hair long, straight, and down with the outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Canadian
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy