Avril Lavigne shows off her rockstar style as she performs in Detroit during Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour

Avril Lavigne hit the stage in Detroit on Sunday as she performed during Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter dressed the part of a rock star, putting on a show in a netted top and mini skirt.

She finished the look with a pair of knee-high, lace-up boots and sang into a pink crystal-covered microphone.

The Canadian-born crooner wore her lengthy blonde locks past her waistline, showing off orange-tipped ends.

Avril, who's engaged to music artist Mod Sun, sang her heart out in a black fishnet top that had a graphic skeleton print on the front.

The star, who rose to fame as a 17-year-old, flaunted her various arm tattoos in the short-sleeved number.

It matched well with her black bandage pattern skirt, which boasted hanging belt tassels throughout.

Lavigne entertained her fans in a full face of makeup that brought out her features and personality.

She went with a glittery and smokey eye, adding a touch of dazzle with small rhinestones.

Her cheeks were given dimension and depth with the help of a soft rosy blush.

Finally, the beauty brought it all together with a subtle pink and glossy lip color.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, the pop star teased that she's 'filming something exciting backstage while out on tour.'

She also uploaded a photo taken while she was out on stage and wrote: 'Detroit was lit.'

Exciting longtime fans, Lavigne sang her hit song I'm With You, which was released on her debut album Let Go in 2002.

She reposted a video of the performance that a fan had shared to his personal Instagram account.

Machine Gun Kelly brought his A-game for his high-profile show over the Fourth of July weekend.

Rocking his latest hot pink hair color, 32-year-old Colson Baker took his fans by storm with another electrifying presentation.

He accentuated his 6ft4in frame with a glinting silver jacket that he layered over a light green shirt.

He strummed a pink guitar as he belted out his hit songs, many of which were written with drummer Travis Barker.

The Mainstream Sellout Tour follows his successful Tickets to My Downfall run, which saw MGK accelerate as he switched from rap to pop-punk music.

His collaborations with Barker yielded a fresh new sound for the musician as he redirected his career.