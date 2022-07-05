Person of interest in Highland Park Fourth of July shooting has been arrested

An hours-long manhunt ended Monday evening with the arrest of a person of interest in a mass shooting that killed six people and wounded dozens of others who turned out for a Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park.

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was taken into custody without incident on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest around 6:45 p.m. after he was spotted by a North Chicago police officer, authorities said. He was being taken to the Highland Park police station about six miles away, police said.

As of 7 p.m., no charges had been filed and the police gave no indication what the motive for the shootings might have been.

The arrest came nearly nine hours after dozens of rounds were fired from a roof at a crowd of people who lounged in lawn chairs or hugged kids on the curb on a mild July 4th morning. The people began scattering after a first burst of rapid gunfire. A second burst was fired as people ran for cover, many pushing strollers, most of them still out in the open.

Five people died at the scene, another person died at a hospital. At least 23 more were injured and taken to hospitals, one of them a child in critical condition, in the latest mass shooting tragedy to hit the United States.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded near the parade reviewing stand near Central and Second Avenues in the north suburb.

The “vast majority” of people brought to hospital were being treated for gunshot wounds, though some “sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade,” hospital officials said.

