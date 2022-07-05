ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

By Emilio Gabriel Lapitan
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Trussell
Person
James Callis
Person
Pendleton Ward
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Ella Purnell
TechRadar

Peacock has canceled an award-winning fantasy epic and fans are up in arms

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of bestselling and award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Green Bone Saga. The Universal-owned streaming service revealed in 2020 that it had begun developing the show, which was due to be based on the first novel in the series, Jade City. Dave Kalstein, who'd most recently overseen Bourne spin-off Treadstone, and Breck Eisner, director of Vin Diesel-led fantasy adventure The Last Witch Hunter and many episodes of The Expanse, were in the charge overseeing the series.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of show

The Stranger Things writers have responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the show.Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators, the Duffer brothers, for failing to killing off many original characters. Follwing the conclusion to season four, many reshared Brown’s comments due to the fact that every one of the main set of heroes made it out alive despite the fact fans were convinced one would die.Brown told TheWrap in a video: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Barbarian Looks Terrifying, and We Love It

For some reason, there’s always this insane need to turn suburbia into a massive danger zone that filmmakers keep coming back to…and it’s great. Barbarian looks like a regular movie to start with, perhaps a story about how two people were booked for the same cabin and somehow decided to share their time rather than fight about it. But the trailer eventually turns into a nightmarish scene that shows the female protagonist descending a long, dark flight of stairs as the voice of the man she’d just met drifts up, screaming for help. Upon reaching the bottom it becomes evident that this place is some kind of torture chamber/prison where there might be a few less than savory experiments going on. From the trailer, this movie already looks like it might get intense, but from experience, it also feels that it could be something that looks great and turns out to be kind of ‘meh’. That’s a horrible way to look at things, but the truth is that it’s hard to trust horror movies sometimes since they tend to show us a great trailer and then fall down somewhere near the middle of the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Animated Series#Rick And Morty#Black Mirror
NME

Stephen King names only film he’s ever walked out of

Stephen King has revealed the one film he has ever walked out of in a cinema. The author responded to a post on Twitter from novelist Linwood Barclay which explained that he walked out of Jurassic World Dominion. In response, King tweeted: “I have walked out of only one movie...
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘A League of Their Own’ Screenwriter Says Studio Scrapped Prequel Because ‘The Girls’ Weren’t in It

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “A League of Their Own” have a new Amazon Prime Video series to look forward to, but if things had gone just a bit differently, there could have been a second movie as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the film’s screenwriter Lowell Ganz spoke about plans for a prequel that were made in the wake of the initial film’s success. While it never materialized, the second movie would have focused on the baseball career of Tom Hanks’ character Jimmy Dugan. “We actually...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Cinema Bans and Annoyed Theater Employees Push Back on ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Viral #Gentleminions Trend

Click here to read the full article. Teenagers wearing suits have been banned from attending some screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru after a viral trend prompted unruly behavior. Groups of young friends in sharp suits have been filming themselves attending the latest Despicable Me spin-off before posting it on TikTok as part of the new #gentleminions trend. The videos show groups of suited youngsters in cinemas across the globe while adopting a hand gesture commonly used by supervillain Felonious Gru (voiced by Steve Carell). It’s thought that most of the videos just show groups attending the screenings in their sharp-suited...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

James Cameron Hates Audiences 'Whining' About Movie Runtimes, Encourages 'Pee' Breaks During 'Avatar 2'

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron said it is totally fine if you need to get some bladder relief during a screening of his upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The director also does not want to hear anyone complain about the film's length, noting how television viewers have no problem sitting through multiple hours of episodes during a binge. The one difference between seeing a movie and binging TV at home though is the pause button.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy