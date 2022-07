PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather models are hinting at warmer temperatures coming back as soon as this weekend. KATU Weather’s Joe English says “Yes, we can call this a heat wave. And a lengthy one. The peak hit will be in the low 90s this coming Monday and Tuesday. Then we’re looking at temperatures five to ten degrees above average for another week. And very dry! That may be the worst part, not likely record heat, but a long dry stretch.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO