Win Tickets: Winchester Mystery House

The 4th of July is approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate freedom than with freebies. This Independence Day, if you want to skip hosting a barbecue, you can get free food from some eateries and snag some serious deals on meal kits to whip up something festive and delicious at home and get steep discounts on sweet treats for dessert. Want to skip crowds? You can even enjoy free fireworks at home (where legal, and please use them safely!) and more.
The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
Thanks to a video restoration we can see real footage of how downtown San Francisco looked back in the 1940s. The video shows how traffic in the city is not a new thing, since 80 years ago San Franciscans already experienced traffic jams.
It’s time to dust off your favorite park blanket, gather your squad and catch some incredible outdoor music this summer across SF and beyond. From R&B to EDM and Classical to Folk-Rock, these outdoor summer concerts are a great opportunity to get together. Here are nine that we love.
Mourners placed flowers in front of the Sonoma County Hells Angels chapter following news of the death of Ralph “Sonny” Barger late last week. “Sonny — you’re free like butterflies,” read a note attached to one bouquet and posted on the chapter’s Facebook page. “Keep the wind in your face and the stink off your back.”
Thousands of anchovies smothered the shore of a Bay Area estuary last week after people reported widespread sightings of the tiny, silvery fish falling from the sky across San Francisco. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area shared a photo on Twitter showing the natural phenomenon at Bolinas Lagoon, explaining the...
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The corner of 6th Street and Mission Street in San Francisco, where WanderJaunt's headquarters were located. (Google Street View/Screenshot) A San Francisco short-term rental tech startup that branded itself as a competitor to Airbnb has abruptly shut down with barely a trace .
It’s time to plan a vacation and the beautiful Californian city of San Francisco is looking pretty good. From theaters to museums to a ton of parks and beaches, there are a lot of fun things to do in San Francisco with kids. Now, I could make the sale...
National Culinary Month highlights the importance of teaching foodservice and cooking skills to high schoolers who make up a big part of the restaurant industry workforce.
