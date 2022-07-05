Fourth of July fireworks display returning to Seattle's Lake Union

During this week’s Seattle City Council meeting, the council reconsidered a bill that would require landlords to report the size and price of their units to help the City better understand the state of rental housing. The council narrowly passed the bill last month, but the Mayor issued the first veto of his term to stop it, leaving the bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Alex Pedersen, to plead for just one of his colleagues to switch his or her vote to override the Mayor’s decision. He was not successful. Nobody flipped, and so Harrell’s veto was sustained.

