Seattle, WA

Fourth of July fireworks display returning to Seattle's Lake Union

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeafair's Fourth of July event will include...

www.king5.com

KING 5

Fourth of July fireworks display returned to Seafair after 3 years

SEATTLE — For the first time in three years, fireworks returned to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event. "It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to 2,000 feet, pretty much it's going to be going off again," said David Fitzgibbon, the chief pyrotechnician with Oregon-based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life. "We have straight-up shots and a bunch of angle shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Union, WA
Union, WA
seattletransitblog.com

Call to action: don’t let the Sound Transit board make expansion beyond ST3 impossible

Seattle Subway has 5 fundamental pillars of rider experience: speed, reliability, accessibility, expandability, and safety. Ensuring expandability, and the financial and operational feasibility of future expansion, is fundamental to making sure ST3 is a good transit investment, and Sound Transit seems to have forgotten that. We need your help to remind the Sound Transit Board at their meetings on July 7th, July 14th, and July 28th. Sign up to testify or send an email today with links below.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

$49.3M affordable housing project in Renton breaks ground

(The Center Square) – Renton’s Sunset Gardens, which provide 76 affordable housing units for veterans, persons with disabilities and seniors, broke ground. Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone was joined On June 29, by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine and others to celebrate the ambitious affordable housing project.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow July 4th fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Despite the use of fireworks being prohibited in some parts of Snohomish County for Independence Day, you may still partake in this July 4th tradition is several cities. For the Fourth of July, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County....
MyNorthwest.com

Kenmore pregnancy clinic vandalized as surge continues across Washington

After a pair of churches were vandalized by what appeared to be pro-abortion activists, a pregnancy center in Kenmore was also hit with similar vandalism. Some of the same messaging, in this case, “abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either,” was tagged alongside damages to the building.
KENMORE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Town & Country Market hits pause on Gig Harbor plans

Town & Country Markets won’t be coming to Gig Harbor in the immediate future, according to a statement from a public relations firm working on the regional grocery chain’s behalf. T&C had been widely believed to be the prospective anchor tenant for the redevelopment of the Peninsula Shopping...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING-5

8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?. Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue. This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.
BELLEVUE, WA
myeverettnews.com

July 4th 2022 In Everett, Washington

Preparations are underway for the City of Everett’s July 4th Festival and Fireworks. Throughout the day we’ll check in on the progress leading up tp the 3 PM opening of Legion Park for the festival and the 10 PM Thunder on the Bay Fireworks show as well as provide other updates as they come in.
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A race to stop a kelp crisis, with impacts far beyond local waters

DES MOINES, Wash. - It’s an emergency unfolding out of sight, beneath the waves of Puget Sound. Underwater forests that support shellfish, fish, crabs and everything up the food chain are disappearing, and scientists don’t have clear answers why. Kelp forests are an integral part of our local...
DES MOINES, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Won't Make Landlords Disclose Rent Gouging

During this week’s Seattle City Council meeting, the council reconsidered a bill that would require landlords to report the size and price of their units to help the City better understand the state of rental housing. The council narrowly passed the bill last month, but the Mayor issued the first veto of his term to stop it, leaving the bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Alex Pedersen, to plead for just one of his colleagues to switch his or her vote to override the Mayor’s decision. He was not successful. Nobody flipped, and so Harrell’s veto was sustained.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Sorority ordered to refund, waive $500K in unlawful housing fees on UW students

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said national sorority Alpha Omicron Pi charged thousands in housing fees for University of Washington students during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though students were unable to access that housing. Ferguson ordered the sorority to refund or waive the housing fees, as they were...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

15 of Washington’s 39 counties reporting high levels of COVID-19

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — Nearly half of Washington state is now reporting high levels of COVID-19, meaning certain safety recommendations are back in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties are among 15 of Washington’s 39 counties that are seeing high transmission of...
KUOW

Objects that mean something: Today So Far

Covid cases are high in many Washington counties. KUOW's newest podcast "The Blue Suit" debuts, showcasing heirlooms and objects that hold special meaning. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 5, 2022. Stay up to date with the Today So Far Blog!. I just moved...
SEATTLE, WA

