Dane County, WI

Dane County Week Ahead 7/5/22

By Brenda Konkel
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only 3 meetings – unless they just haven’t gotten the agendas done yet?. 5:30 PM Health & Human Needs Committee – Health Care and Public Health Workforce Subcommittee Virtual meeting: See top...

Madison City Week Ahead 7/5/22

Not many meetings this week, none on Tuesday, and missing agendas, so keep your eyes open for last minute additions. 1:00 pm Board of Assessors Madison Municipal Building. Over 100 property owners challenging their assessents. 4:30 pm Board of Public Works Virtual. Public Hearing (5:30) Approving plans, specifications and Schedule...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton July 4 fireworks postponed; possible July 5

In an email to the Hub around 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley wrote that the planned fireworks for this evening at the Stoughton Fair have been canceled due to predictions of inclement weather, including severe thunderstorms. "We will try again Tuesday night," he wrote.
STOUGHTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Regional Airport says shortages holding back the airport’s growth

Frontline nurses and caregivers testify to staffing shortages, impact on care in subcommittee meeting. Frontline nurses and caregivers testified at the Dane County Healthcare and Public Health Workforce Needs Subcommittee Tuesday night. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Another shooting, this one in Highland Park, Illinois, during a 4th of July...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

DOT to start new I-39 construction project

MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin food pantry receives anonymously donated van

MADISON, Wis.— Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry said it’s easier to distribute nutritious meals to students this summer, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Earlier this summer, the food pantry received a new refrigerated truck. The donation is worth thousands of dollars, and is now an integral part of bringing food to communities in need.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Supply chain, labor woes hit Wisconsin's school cafeterias

Last year, Beloit director of food and nutrition Dawn Smith got a call from one of the high schools telling her that the chicken nuggets they'd prepared that day were the worst they'd ever tasted. "I thought, it's got to be a preparation issue, and I went out and said...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park

The Madison Fire Department is responding to a large fire Sunday night. The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace. Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Baraboo man Denys Popovych...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
Go Valley Kids

Lakeside Leisure & Small Town Charm at Lake Kegonsa State Park

This lovely park is nestled along the shores of the 3,200-acre Lake Kegonsa just south of Madison. Lake Kegonsa State Park is a favorite for fishing, kayaking/boating, hiking, camping, and enjoying beautiful lake views and leisure. While you’re here, you simply must spend some time in nearby Stoughton. This small town is jam-packed with Norwegian pride and plenty of great little shops and eateries for you to enjoy!
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
Madison, WI
ABOUT

Online local government news for the City of Madison, Madison School Board and Dane County, Wisconsin.

 https://forwardlookout.com

