Dane County Week Ahead 7/5/22
Only 3 meetings – unless they just haven’t gotten the agendas done yet?. 5:30 PM Health & Human Needs Committee – Health Care and Public Health Workforce Subcommittee Virtual meeting: See top...www.forwardlookout.com
Only 3 meetings – unless they just haven’t gotten the agendas done yet?. 5:30 PM Health & Human Needs Committee – Health Care and Public Health Workforce Subcommittee Virtual meeting: See top...www.forwardlookout.com
Online local government news for the City of Madison, Madison School Board and Dane County, Wisconsin.https://forwardlookout.com
Comments / 0