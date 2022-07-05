ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pardeeville, WI

Threat of rain doesn’t keep July 4 paradegoers away

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — The threat of rain didn’t stop people in Pardeeville from celebrating the 4th of July on Monday.

Dozens of people lined the streets downtown for their annual Independence Day parade. They saw dozens of cars decked out in July 4 decorations and indulged in some sweet treats from people walking the parade route.

The parade also included several area fire and police departments and veterans.

