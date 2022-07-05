ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Jackson, Marshall, Franklin AL, Cullman, Lawrence and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Franklin TN County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Stewart; Sumner; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 each day. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy