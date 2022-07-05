Kansas City police investigating third homicide on July 4th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city’s third homicide of the day Monday night.

A shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at Smith-Hale Middle School in the 8900 block of Longview Road, just west of Longview Lake.

A victim was located in the roadway when officers arrived and was suffering from apparent trauma, according to police. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The victim in this incident has been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramirez.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene for evidence and looking for any potential witnesses.

KCPD started the day investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room at 3:30 a.m. The man was later declared deceased.

As police were headed to the scene of a shots fired call in the area of 57th and Swope Parkway, someone called 911 to report a shooting at a residence near 57th and Mersington.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at a home who appeared to have been shot. EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.

Multiple people on the scene have been detained for further investigation. KCPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects in this second shooting at this time.

If anyone has information on the deadly shootings, they are asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.