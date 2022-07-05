ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigating third homicide on July 4th

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC5nZ_0gUl70rh00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city’s third homicide of the day Monday night.

A shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at Smith-Hale Middle School in the 8900 block of Longview Road, just west of Longview Lake.

Shooting, break-ins and robbery occur around T-Mobile Center after concert

A victim was located in the roadway when officers arrived and was suffering from apparent trauma, according to police. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The victim in this incident has been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramirez.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene for evidence and looking for any potential witnesses.

KCPD started the day investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room at 3:30 a.m. The man was later declared deceased.

As police were headed to the scene of a shots fired call in the area of 57th and Swope Parkway, someone called 911 to report a shooting at a residence near 57th and Mersington.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at a home who appeared to have been shot. EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.

Multiple people on the scene have been detained for further investigation. KCPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects in this second shooting at this time.

If anyone has information on the deadly shootings, they are asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating fatal shooting on southeastern side of city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the southeastern side of the city. According to the police, it happened in the 4800 block of E. 40th Terrace. That is in a residential area west of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and north of Vineyard Drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody following shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2200 block of Silver Avenue around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City man sentenced in shotgun killing

KANSAS CITY — A judge sentenced Felipe Reyna Jr, 32, the second defendant convicted in the murder of Charles Williams in July 2017 at a residence on the Eastside of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In April, Reyna pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Smith Hale Middle School#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Six people shot, including two killed, in overnight gun violence in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and four others were injured in separate overnight shootings in Kansas City, police said Monday. One of the shootings left four people wounded shortly after midnight at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard near the Power & Light District after a concert at the T-Mobile Center, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman. The two who were killed were shot hours later elsewhere in the city, according to the Kansas City Star.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy