Clayton County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 19:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Mills; Montgomery; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Pottawattamie; Poweshiek; Sac; Shelby; Story; Tama; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BLACK HAWK BOONE BREMER BUTLER CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CERRO GORDO CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS EMMET FRANKLIN GREENE GRUNDY GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH MADISON MARION MARSHALL MILLS MONTGOMERY PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK POTTAWATTAMIE POWESHIEK SAC SHELBY STORY TAMA UNION WARREN WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
County
Clayton County, IA
City
Clayton, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
West Union, IA
City
Wadena, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
City
Volga, IA
KCRG.com

Storm clean up in Independence

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Mph
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Buchanan County have released more information about a crash that took place on Monday evening. At around 7:45 p.m. on June 27, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, located south of Independence. Deputies believe, following an investigation, that a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound lost control, spinning sideways and colliding with a northbound 2021 Can-Am Defender all-terrain vehicle. Both vehicles ended up on the side of the road with significant damage, with the ATV on its side.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 11...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces family in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire. The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home. Officials reported severe...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

1 adult, 2 children injured in NE Iowa train vs. truck crash

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) – Three people, two of them children, were hospitalized after a truck vs. train accident Sunday afternoon in Parkersburg. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 2nd Street and the railroad crossing. Aleshia Meeks, 28, was driving a pickup truck at the crossing and didn't yield to the Canadian National train headed west on the tracks and was hit.
PARKERSBURG, IA

