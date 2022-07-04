ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Love Island boys clash after Dami's kiss with new bombshell

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasa Amor wreaked havoc amongst the Love Island couples and the fragile friendships between the guys during Monday's episode (July 4). As everyone got closer with the new slew of islanders entering the two villas through a challenge that included various rounds of tonsil tennis, two of the guys decided to...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Which Love Island has been the best?

This is the first Love Island I have watched although, didn't watch from the beginning. If I (or anyone for that matter!) were to watch one of the previous Love Islands, which one would you recommend?. For me, the earlier ones were the best. It was an unknown entity and...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

When do they go back to the main villa?

For the life of me I can't remember how many days the villas are split. They will probably go back in on Friday with a cliff hanger until Sunday, knowing LI!. They will probably go back in on Friday with a cliff hanger until Sunday, knowing LI!. I am not...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Secret She Keeps Season 2

Surprised to see that this is getting a second season and apparently will be screened on the BBC. All episodes are scheduled to premier on Paramount Plus (presumably Australia) on 12th July. The reason I am surprised is that this seemed to be a totally self-contained story and came to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Should soaps do occasional introduction shows?

I've read different posts recently from people saying they would be interested in starting to watch a different soap, or returning to one after years away, but the fact that they don't know the characters or the history is putting them off doing this. I'm currently in this category with EastEnders, and other than googling each character once I find out their names, which I can't really be bothered to do very often, it does take a long time to work out who is who and how they are all connected, and what their history is. Do you think soaps would benefit from occasional shows which spell this out, and give a summary of the history of the show, say once or twice a year? If the latest one was always there on catch-up would it encourage more people who were interested in starting or returning to do actually do so. Or would it have the opposite effect and would some others not bother watching regularly and just visit the catch up to see what has been happening in the last few months?
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

The Challenge: USA premiere recap: Is it Survivor and Big Brother vs. Love Island and Amazing Race?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Welcome to an all-new era of The Challenge. For those of you who watch every season on MTV (and the All Stars spin-off seasons on Paramount+), you already know the drill. But if you're a newcomer tuning in to see one of your favorite Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, or Love Island alums in a new setting, or you just want to see what all this Challenge stuff is about but don't have time to go back and watch 40 seasons, you picked the right time to start tuning in. And you've picked the perfect place to get all the details on this newest spin-off, The Challenge: USA.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amanda Holden 'bans' teenage daughter from appearing on Love Island

Amanda Holden isn't too keen for her daughter to follow in other celebrities' children's footsteps with a stint on Love Island.Gemma Owen, daughter of Michael Owen, and Jack Keating, son of Roman Keating, are currently on the show.Previous series have seen the likes of Dani Dyer, daughter of Danny Dyer, appearing in the villa."She’s never taken one scrap of interest in Love Island and now is all over it... and I’m like 'you ain’t ever going on it, Alexa'", Holden said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island’s Jack reveals his father is Ronan Keating during chat with Gemma OwenTikToker tries out food at UK’s ‘most expensive chippy’Gaggle of lost geese waddle near speeding traffic in Birmingham
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What romances/relationships/flings do you want to see happen?

Proper screen time for Suki and Eve and Juliet and Nadira would be good. But that triangle could be very interesting. Given not every Panesar is pleased to see Ravi I’m going out on a limb and assuming he got Ash pregnant which lead her to having the abortion that was mentioned Ash arrived.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

Neighbours Finale Ratings

What ratings do you think Neighbours can achieve in the UK for the finale, when everything is counted in i think it could be between 1.5 and 2 million, do you think it will be lower? I would love if it could reach 2 million. I tuned in for the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Best week of Episodes in years! Absolutely brilliant

Absolutely brilliant. So so good. Great dynamics. Some incredible twists and hilarious moments with Felix’s arrival. The new wine bar is modern and cosy and just what the show needs moving forward. The cast is the best it’s been for years. This is the shake up so many...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Do you like watching EastEnders as a weekly boxset?

I've liked watching EastEnders all in one go. Do you think they should keep the weekly boxset permanently?. Get it all watched in one go. Skip the intro too which is good. no, it ruins the whole genre imo, soaps are not meant to be binge watched. No and that's...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Ben is arrested, Peter makes some shock decisions and Kim schemes to keep Howie close. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sharon and Kat clash. Sharon checks in on Kat after the night's shocking events. The two...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

When did Hollyoaks start showing on E4?

Was it in January 2001 when the channel launched on satellite and cable or was it in May 2005 when the channel launched on Freeview?. Was it in January 2001 when the channel launched on satellite and cable or was it in May 2005 when the channel launched on Freeview?
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Kylie & Jason’s Return Scenes

Filmed are filmed away from all other cast. I just think that's pretty sad, if true. storyline. not a 'guest scene'. filmed are filmed away from all other cast. I just think that's pretty sad, if true. I personally would have loved them to have a. storyline. not a 'guest...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Which soap faces the most nervy end of year?

Which soap faces the nerviest Autumn and Winter as we approach the height of the summer?. I say all are contenders... Hollyoaks: Ratings and show quality is abysmal. It surely can't be long away from the axe in it's current state. I don't watch the show anymore but it always seems to be Warren kills, Sienna goes on her monthly crazy tirade, nonsense affair and a random stunt to top it all of, rinse and repeat with the quality getting worse each time.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

There should have been a special Independence Day episode featuring Stephen son of Audrey Roberts

I know what people is going to say is that Stephen is Canadian who actually has a strong American accent. But i know for a fact that the actor is American so it would have been interesting if the show decided to.have a special themed Independence Day episode where Stephen organises a party and everyone had to wear a costume where they dress up as well known American celebrities and fictional characters. We could have had David turn up as Danny De Vito and Gail could have dressed up as E.T.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks Weekly: 4th - 8th July

With the daily threads dying I thought we should try something new. Let's leave the general discussion thread for general discussion and have a place for discussing this week's episodes. Great idea but sad times when the show is generating this little enthusiasm. I'm not even sure how I describe...
TV & VIDEOS

