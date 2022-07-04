Meet the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Twentieth Century Club has announced the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen: Caroline (Carly) Michelle Dean.

Carly represents the Twentieth Century Club and is a member of the National Honor Society, Gilmer FFA and is on the Varsity Volleyball and Powerlifting teams at Gilmer High School. In her free time, she enjoys photography and cooking. Carly plans to attend Baylor University and major in accounting.

She has been heavily involved in the Yamboree as it is a strong tradition for her. In the past, she has been an attendant in numerous queen’s courts, danced in the pageant and has helped her sister and cousins sell tickets.

Carly is the daughter of John and Jennifer Dean, sister to Jed, Jacob and Katie, and the granddaughter of Sandy and Elliott Dean and Barbara Rosel and Evan Shuler.

