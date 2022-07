If you’re interested in the history of 1860s Texas, San Angelo is the city for you. You can explore the U.S. army post Fort Concho, a National Historic Landmark, and see the buildings where original artifacts were used in the Civil War. The city is also home to Concho River Walk, a long, lush corridor of parks, gardens, and walking trails. And you can stroll through San Angelo’s restored period buildings along Concho Avenue.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO